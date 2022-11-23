Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results. 23 November 2022 5:25 PM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking wit... 23 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Politics
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
View all Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
The Money Show
Service delivery
Bruce Whitfield
Auditor-general
Tsakani Maluleke
audit outcomes
Motheo Khoaripe
government performance
state departments

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews South Africa's Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke.

- The Auditor-General submitted her audit findings for 2021/22 to Parliament on Wednesday.

- While there has been a gradual improvement in the audit outcomes of national and provincial government departments, the bigger ones with the bigger budgets still tend to be mismanaged, she says.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

The Office of the Auditor-General released its audit report for the 2021-2022 financial year on Wednesday.

The report rates the performance of national and provincial government departments.

It finds there has been a gradual improvement in their audit outcomes.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said the increase in the number of clean audits every year is thanks to "significant effort and commitment" by the leadership, officials and governance structures of these auditees.

30% of state departments obtained a clean audit.

However these departments account for only 6% of state expenditure Maluleke said.

"This improvement trend... doesn’t translate into the key service delivery departments."

Motheo Khoaripe interviews the AG on The Money Show.

What we found is that the smaller departments and entities are doing well, at least in terms of meeting the clean audit definition - they can report on their finances appropriately, they can report on their performance in a way that allows for transparency and for accountability to happen...

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

...and they operate within the rule of law, especially in so far as procurement is concerned.

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

This is not the case however with the bigger departments which are those with the bigger budgets, Maluleke adds.

That's a norm across most provinces, where you find that even if there are improvements in the number of clean audits, when you look at the quality of it you realise that a large part of the budget still sits in the hands of departments that cannot account appropriately for how they manage financial resources.

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

They're not managing their performance appropriately, let alone report on it... and they also are still falling foul of the rule of law, especially in the area of procurement.

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

In some instances there is clearly an intention to defraud she says, and these are the matters that ultimately land up in the hands of the law enforcement agencies.

There are also others cases which involve a lack of skills and a lack of monitoring, Maluleke explains.

But then the environment "becomes susceptible to actually creating leakage."

The AG has called on government to instill a culture of accountability in the public sector to improve service delivery to the citizenry.

Scroll to the top to listen to the in-depth interview with the AG


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt




23 November 2022 5:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
The Money Show
Service delivery
Bruce Whitfield
Auditor-general
Tsakani Maluleke
audit outcomes
Motheo Khoaripe
government performance
state departments

More from Business

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit: pixabay.com

It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket

23 November 2022 5:15 PM

Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

23 November 2022 2:17 PM

Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

23 November 2022 8:28 AM

Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.

Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

22 November 2022 8:04 PM

Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

23 November 2022 2:17 PM

Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: www.pexels.com

WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books

23 November 2022 9:39 AM

A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico

23 November 2022 9:32 AM

A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My Better World won an Emmy award. Picture: Twitter/@MyBetterWorld1

Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

23 November 2022 9:22 AM

The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

23 November 2022 7:58 AM

The 27th annual COP27 summit was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC announces top six position nominations for its national executive committee

22 November 2022 6:48 PM

The top six nominations for the African National Congress' (ANC) National Elective Conference were announced on Tuesday by the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse (centre), Finance MMC Julie Suddaby (left) and MMC for the Environment and Infrastructure Michael Sun (right) at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote

23 November 2022 12:17 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

23 November 2022 10:14 AM

The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs

22 November 2022 5:53 PM

EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban on 23 October 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology

22 November 2022 12:25 PM

The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN

DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga

21 November 2022 9:45 AM

Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel

18 November 2022 1:42 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interpol South Africa on Thursday, 17 November 2022, arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston who is wanted in his home country for several attempted murders. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

17 November 2022 1:05 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

Business Local

Local

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg minority parties offer to lead city until ANC, EFF solve 'their problems'

23 November 2022 8:21 PM

DA's Steenhuisen disappointed with govt after being denied access to Kusile

23 November 2022 8:08 PM

EFF vows to defend itself against SAHRC in court

23 November 2022 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA