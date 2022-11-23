[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Every week The Money Show gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
RELATED: WATCH Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
This week, intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle "zeroes" in on the latest First Choice Custard campaign.
Many of us love a bit of custard not only because of its sweet treat promise, but because it can bring back cherished memories of childhood.
First Choice failed to capitalise on this Dr Marutlulle believes.
She feels the brand missed an opportunity to create something fantastic and nostalgic.
Whilst I think the creatives were trying to be smart about weaving in the idea of the 'soft life', the work is actually devoid of any idea.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
If a brand wants to adopt some level of cultural relevance don't just ride the wagon because you want to be trendy. Make certain that you're riding a wagon that is aligned to your brand positioning and what your brand truly stands for in the minds of consumers.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
It is missing a holding central idea for me... while it's a product that brings up so many delightful memories for many of us.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
Watch the First Choice Custard ad below:
Scroll to the top to listen to Dr Marutlulle's advertising critiques
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aU99w6SOzd0
More from Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket
Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issueRead More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?
Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
Everything you need to know about being intersex
Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex.Read More
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots
Taking vitamin boosters has become somewhat of a global trend, gaining popularity particularly with the younger generation.Read More
Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?
Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honestyRead More
More from Opinion
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?
Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More