[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot





Every week The Money Show gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle "zeroes" in on the latest First Choice Custard campaign.

Many of us love a bit of custard not only because of its sweet treat promise, but because it can bring back cherished memories of childhood.

First Choice failed to capitalise on this Dr Marutlulle believes.

She feels the brand missed an opportunity to create something fantastic and nostalgic.

Whilst I think the creatives were trying to be smart about weaving in the idea of the 'soft life', the work is actually devoid of any idea. Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver

If a brand wants to adopt some level of cultural relevance don't just ride the wagon because you want to be trendy. Make certain that you're riding a wagon that is aligned to your brand positioning and what your brand truly stands for in the minds of consumers. Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver

It is missing a holding central idea for me... while it's a product that brings up so many delightful memories for many of us. Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver

