Everything you need to know about being intersex
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the chairperson of Intersex South Africa (ISSA), Crystal Hendricks, about what being intersex is and the dynamics around it.
Intersex is an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of natural body variations where someone's sexual characteristics do not fit into typical sexual binaries of male or female.
This can include natural deviations in genitalia, ovaries, testis, chromosomes, hormones, and internal sexual reproductive systems.
Most people who are intersex only discover that they have sexual deviations during puberty, or when they are trying to have a baby, says Hendricks.
There is an important distinction between sex and gender identity: sex typically refers to biologically male or female; whereas gender identity refers to personal identifications with a particular gender (e.g. man, woman, non-binary, gender-nonconforming, etc.).
This means that someone who's biologically intersex can identify with a particular gender or no gender at all, regardless of what sex the doctor assigned to them at birth.
Intersex is linked to your sexual characteristics; gender identity is what someone decides for themselves. So, we cannot decide someone's gender - for example, I can be born and be classified as female but growing up... I identify myself as being a man, and therefore... I can be a transgendered man. Being intersex is a natural variation for how someone is born.Crystal Hendricks, chairperson - Intersex South Africa (ISSA)
Being intersex does not have anything to do with sexuality, either.
Being intersex has nothing to do with someone's sexuality. So, you can be intersex and be heterosexual, or you could be lesbian, you could be gay, you could be bisexual... it has nothing to do with someone's sexual orientation.Crystal Hendricks, chairperson - Intersex South Africa (ISSA)
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots
Taking vitamin boosters has become somewhat of a global trend, gaining popularity particularly with the younger generation.Read More
Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?
Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honestyRead More