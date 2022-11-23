Everything you need to know about being intersex





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the chairperson of Intersex South Africa (ISSA), Crystal Hendricks, about what being intersex is and the dynamics around it.

Intersex is an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of natural body variations where someone's sexual characteristics do not fit into typical sexual binaries of male or female.

This can include natural deviations in genitalia, ovaries, testis, chromosomes, hormones, and internal sexual reproductive systems.

Most people who are intersex only discover that they have sexual deviations during puberty, or when they are trying to have a baby, says Hendricks.

There is an important distinction between sex and gender identity: sex typically refers to biologically male or female; whereas gender identity refers to personal identifications with a particular gender (e.g. man, woman, non-binary, gender-nonconforming, etc.).

This means that someone who's biologically intersex can identify with a particular gender or no gender at all, regardless of what sex the doctor assigned to them at birth.

Intersex is linked to your sexual characteristics; gender identity is what someone decides for themselves. So, we cannot decide someone's gender - for example, I can be born and be classified as female but growing up... I identify myself as being a man, and therefore... I can be a transgendered man. Being intersex is a natural variation for how someone is born. Crystal Hendricks, chairperson - Intersex South Africa (ISSA)

Being intersex does not have anything to do with sexuality, either.

Being intersex has nothing to do with someone's sexuality. So, you can be intersex and be heterosexual, or you could be lesbian, you could be gay, you could be bisexual... it has nothing to do with someone's sexual orientation. Crystal Hendricks, chairperson - Intersex South Africa (ISSA)

