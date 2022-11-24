What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?
John Perlman speaks to FICO's Gareth Williams, about why almost half of South Africans would be willing to commit first-party fraud and what the implications of that could be.
First-party fraud refers to a situation where a person or entity exaggerates or provides misleading information to an institution for financial gain.
This includes exaggerating income amounts for a credit application or exaggerating insurance claims.
Williams says that this could be because of the ever-rising cost of living or from a sense of entitlement gained from years of paid premiums.
He says, however, that exaggerating information could end up disadvantaging them in the long run if, for example, they obtain a loan from the bank that they cannot afford to pay back.
"Banks have a responsibility in this example to make sure that people applying for credit will have the ability to pay that credit back. So, the situation that people can find themselves in is by telling some white lies on the application form, they actually find themselves in a situation where they have a debt they can't afford to repay."Gareth Williams - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
