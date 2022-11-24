MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Do we need a total ban of pit bulls as pets or stronger regulation?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lehanda Rheeder, Spokesperson for Pitbull Federation of South Africa
Prof Sandra Swart - Professor of History at Stellenbosch University
Sizwe Kupelo - at Sizwe Kupelo Foundation (SKF)
Today at 12:05
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes to the constitutional court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:10
Mkhize takes his ANC presidential campaign outside KZN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 12:15
New Finance MEC present Gautengs budgets including new ways to finance E-tolls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
What to expect from the interest rate hike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:09
MPC's interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence kicks off tomorrow, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-I... 24 November 2022 8:51 AM
'We need clarity,' says Correctional Services on Zuma medical parole judgement Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo on their appeal against the ruling... 24 November 2022 7:55 AM
'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lizette Lancaster from the Institute for Security Studies about the latest crime statistics. 24 November 2022 6:00 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
View all Politics
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud? A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-pa... 24 November 2022 3:52 AM
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
View all Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects

24 November 2022 3:46 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma
Ronald Lamola
Constitution
Limpho Hani
Chris Hani
Janus Walusz

Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.

This week South Africans were reminded once again how we arguably have the most progressive and inclusive Constitution in the world.

Drafted at the turn of democracy, it is a collaborative document, representing the collective wisdom of our people.

Two key judgments handed down by the country’s courts in the past few days once again demonstrated this.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal found that former president Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful.

In September last year, several parties approached the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside then Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

Zuma’s release on medical parole appeared dubious. It fed into the perception that those with influence and political power could abuse the legal process. Arthur Fraser’s attempts to discredit the current President with allegations of money laundering involving Phala Phala added fuel to the narrative that the ex-prisons commissioner was acting politically when he ordered Zuma’s release.

However, as is so often the case when there has been an abuse of power or a failing by a government leader, it has been civil society and the courts that have held the country on course.

The Helen Suzman Foundation was the second respondent in the matter. Its director Nicole Fritz responded to the judgment in a tweet saying, “There is no question that today’s judgment holds out serious, even devastating, consequences for Mr Zuma. But make no mistake, this is what equality before the law demands: that the law will now bow or break before the powerful or at the spectre of threat. It requires observance and compliance from us all. It grants no favours or special treatment.”

This was so true. Even in the face of the prospect of another wave of unrest and looting which ensued last year when Zuma was jailed, the courts have ordered that he go back to prison yet again. The Department of Correctional Services has since released a statement that it would challenge the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.

Also on Monday, just hours after the Zuma judgment, the Constitutional Court in a majority judgment written by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, ordered that Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś be released on parole.

This is a case thick with emotion and deeply divisive. It is difficult for many to remove the facts and the law from the intensity of the sentiment. Waluś's actions took the country to the brink and very nearly triggered a civil war.

Justice ministers over the years have refused numerous applications for parole from the Pole.

In 2020, Ronald Lamola turned him down citing remarks made by the trial court.

But ultimately, the politicians ran out of road down which to kick the can and it was the judiciary that had to step in.

Politically, it was a wise move from Lamola who has ambitions of being the ANC Deputy President. There would have been no coming back from being the minister who set Hani’s killer free. It is more palatable to have his political decision overturned by the apex court based on law.

In his judgment, the Chief Justice powerfully reminded the country that the Constitution was not written merely for those who fought against apartheid, but for all South Africans.

"I have also borne in mind that when the fathers and mothers of our constitutional democracy drafted our Constitution and included in it the Bill of Rights, they did not draft a Bill of Rights that would confer fundamental rights only on those who fought for democracy and not on those who had supported apartheid or who were opposed to the introduction of democracy in this country.

They drafted a Bill of Rights that conferred fundamental rights on everyone, including those who had supported apartheid with all their hearts. Indeed, they drafted a Bill of Rights which conferred fundamental rights even upon visitors to our country so that, upon entry into our country, they begin to enjoy the benefits and protections of our Bill of Rights," said Zondo in the judgment.

In other words, and as a newspaper headline read this week, it’s painful but it’s the law.

For Hani’s widow Limpho, Zondo is an easy and understandable target for her fury. She responded by saying that she felt that the trauma she and her family were put through at Waluś's hands, was not given due consideration by the Constitutional Court.

"This country is finished where in this country a foreign white can come into South Africa, kill my husband…This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she added.

Limpho Hani also gave credence to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s attacks on the judiciary, which have proven to be dangerous.

Deputy Minister in The Presidency for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, has since suggested it was time to revisit certain South African laws.

"And if there is a sense in society, generally that the criminal justice and the law are no longer protecting them that has got the potential to create social instability in the country and, therefore, we shouldn't run away from looking at laws that we think must give confidence to the people," he said.

This too is potentially dangerous.

The authors of the Constitution did not have a crystal ball. But they had to mitigate against potential future abuses and hypothetical scenarios which were beyond comprehension at the dawn of democracy.

Time and time again our Constitution and the judiciary that serves it has had to hold the country on the right path when the other arms of government have failed us. There are countless examples of court cases where the rule of law has stopped power from being abused and forced the executive to alter course.

It is also why we have the concept of the separation of powers, as we have seen in instances where the courts have held that the legislature must rework the law in order for it to pass constitutional muster in a changing world.

For many, as Mr Bumble learned in Oliver Twist, the Dickensian idea that the law is an ass may seem more appropriate this week as the application appears contrary to common sense.

But what we have seen in reality in South Africa is that the law is anything but an ass.

Author, columnist and journalist Mandy Wiener hosts The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects




24 November 2022 3:46 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Jacob Zuma
Ronald Lamola
Constitution
Limpho Hani
Chris Hani
Janus Walusz

More from Politics

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse (centre), Finance MMC Julie Suddaby (left) and MMC for the Environment and Infrastructure Michael Sun (right) at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote

23 November 2022 12:17 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

23 November 2022 10:14 AM

The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs

22 November 2022 5:53 PM

EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban on 23 October 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology

22 November 2022 12:25 PM

The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN

DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga

21 November 2022 9:45 AM

Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel

18 November 2022 1:42 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interpol South Africa on Thursday, 17 November 2022, arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston who is wanted in his home country for several attempted murders. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

17 November 2022 1:05 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

23 November 2022 10:27 AM

Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© macrovector/123rf.com

Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'

17 November 2022 5:12 PM

The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube

[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?

16 November 2022 4:47 PM

The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apartheid activist and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?

16 November 2022 6:57 AM

Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's new #BigJohn TV ad

[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof

15 November 2022 6:46 PM

Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats

Local

What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?

Business Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane’s fight to hang on to her job, continues in the ConCourt

24 November 2022 10:10 AM

Banks report recent increase in credit demand

24 November 2022 9:52 AM

Police nab 16 suspects for violent crimes at 2-day WC taxi strike

24 November 2022 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA