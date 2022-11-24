'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Do we need a total ban of pit bulls as pets or stronger regulation?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lehanda Rheeder, Spokesperson for Pitbull Federation of South Africa
Prof Sandra Swart - Professor of History at Stellenbosch University
Sizwe Kupelo - at Sizwe Kupelo Foundation (SKF)
Today at 12:05
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes to the constitutional court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:10
Mkhize takes his ANC presidential campaign outside KZN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 12:15
New Finance MEC present Gautengs budgets including new ways to finance E-tolls
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
What to expect from the interest rate hike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:09
MPC's interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence kicks off tomorrow, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-I... 24 November 2022 8:51 AM
'We need clarity,' says Correctional Services on Zuma medical parole judgement Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo on their appeal against the ruling... 24 November 2022 7:55 AM
'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lizette Lancaster from the Institute for Security Studies about the latest crime statistics. 24 November 2022 6:00 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
View all Politics
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud? A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-pa... 24 November 2022 3:52 AM
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
View all Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats

24 November 2022 6:00 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Murder
Crime stats
Police
police stations

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lizette Lancaster from the Institute for Security Studies about the latest crime statistics.
The launch of the Western Cape safer season on 24 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.
The launch of the Western Cape safer season on 24 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.

South Africa's escalating crime is a symptom of an inept police leadership and the crisis in policing on the ground.

That's the view of one crime expert, commenting on the country's latest crime statistics released on 23 November 2022.

The report, which focuses on the period between July and September this year, contains double-digit percentage increases recorded for murder, attempted murder and assault of women.

In a shocking revelation, Police Minister Bheki said 7,004 people were murdered in the second quarter of 2022.

This is 841 more people compared to the same period in 2021.

A total of 10,590 rape cases were opened with the South African Police Service (Saps) between July and September 2022.

Lizette Lancaster from the Institute for Security Studies believes crime has worsened because of the dysfunction at the top of the police hierarchy.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lancaster said the Saps had a blueprint for professionalising the police in the National Development Plan, which has been overlooked.

This guideline talks about the serial crisis in police leadership and how this need to be overhauled. It talks about the basics of dockets, eradicating corruption and ensuring there's a consistent command and control at station level.

Lizette Lancaster, manager at the Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at the Institute for Security Studies

But because we have the serial crisis in policing leadership, the efficiencies at station level and the dysfunction of crime intelligence, we've seen organized crime and gangs that proliferated, expanded their operations and gained more guns. We have more guns on the street now than we have in decades.

Lizette Lancaster, manager at the Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at the Institute for Security Studies

Lancaster believes the structure of the police service needs a whole new rethink.

We need intelligence drive operations and basics to be applied, like having the dockets linked. These gangs who are driving these mass shootings, they commit other crimes as well and their cases need to be linked and we're not seeing that.

Lizette Lancaster, manager at the Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at the Institute for Security Studies

Scroll up for the full interview.




24 November 2022 6:00 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Murder
Crime stats
Police
police stations

More from Local

Shout-It-Now services Photo: Twitter/ShoutItNowSA

New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline

24 November 2022 8:51 AM

As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence kicks off tomorrow, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-It-Now about a new free Whatsapp chat box for GBV survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'We need clarity,' says Correctional Services on Zuma medical parole judgement

24 November 2022 7:55 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo on their appeal against the ruling on former president Jacob Zuma that upheld his medical parole as illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Ion Chiosea/123rf

What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?

24 November 2022 3:52 AM

A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-party fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

23 November 2022 2:17 PM

Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: www.pexels.com

WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books

23 November 2022 9:39 AM

A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico

23 November 2022 9:32 AM

A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats

Local

What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?

Business Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane’s fight to hang on to her job, continues in the ConCourt

24 November 2022 10:10 AM

Banks report recent increase in credit demand

24 November 2022 9:52 AM

Police nab 16 suspects for violent crimes at 2-day WC taxi strike

24 November 2022 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA