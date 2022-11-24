Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years





Blair Underwood Photo: Twitter/BlairUnderwood

Eighteen months after splitting from his wife of 18 years, American actor Blair Underwood is engaged to be married - to a woman he's had a friendship with for 41 years.

Underwood, 58, met Josie Hart when they were 17 years old and it seems this enduring friendship formed the basis of a deep love and affection.

In his announcement on Instagram, Underwood wrote, “The future is crazy-bright, Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head and blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention and step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!”

Underwood's surprise announcement has sparked a discussion about the blossoming of life-long friendships into a romance.

The news didn't sit well with some social media followers, who believe the two may have had a burning flame throughout his marriage.

Many feel there might be a sense of awkwardness for his ex-wife, who was most likely friends with his fiance as well.

Have you been in a situation where you're uncomfortable with your partner's close friendship that you think could be more than platonic?

