Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Interest rates are now at their highest level since 2016 after the SA Reserve Bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, for the third meeting in a row.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 17:20
NOVEMBER BY-ELECTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The MPC increases rates by 75 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:12
The indebted Eskom gets a lifeline of diesel from PetroSA, but no one knows how it will pay for it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Peter Bruce - Editor at Former Editor Business Day
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Everyspace aids the battered events industry by connecting owners of properties with people looking for a venue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Blanche Franken - Co-Founder & Head of Product at Everyspace
Today at 19:08
Clicks acquires Sorbet Holdings in a R105m deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks? South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed. 24 November 2022 10:45 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Politics
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud? A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-pa... 24 November 2022 3:52 AM
View all Business
'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name. 24 November 2022 11:57 AM
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years

24 November 2022 10:09 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Friendship
Engaged
Blair Underwood

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet.
Blair Underwood Photo: Twitter/BlairUnderwood
Blair Underwood Photo: Twitter/BlairUnderwood

Eighteen months after splitting from his wife of 18 years, American actor Blair Underwood is engaged to be married - to a woman he's had a friendship with for 41 years.

Underwood, 58, met Josie Hart when they were 17 years old and it seems this enduring friendship formed the basis of a deep love and affection.

In his announcement on Instagram, Underwood wrote, “The future is crazy-bright, Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head and blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention and step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!”

Underwood's surprise announcement has sparked a discussion about the blossoming of life-long friendships into a romance.

The news didn't sit well with some social media followers, who believe the two may have had a burning flame throughout his marriage.

Many feel there might be a sense of awkwardness for his ex-wife, who was most likely friends with his fiance as well.

Have you been in a situation where you're uncomfortable with your partner's close friendship that you think could be more than platonic?

To listen to this story, scroll up.




24 November 2022 10:09 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Friendship
Engaged
Blair Underwood

More from Entertainment

My Better World won an Emmy award. Picture: Twitter/@MyBetterWorld1

Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

23 November 2022 9:22 AM

The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations

21 November 2022 12:16 PM

Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @kimengelbrecht/Instagram

Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood

6 November 2022 3:03 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala

6 November 2022 12:09 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

1 November 2022 2:45 PM

The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

31 October 2022 8:10 AM

Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59

31 October 2022 5:41 AM

Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

Business Local

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

Lifestyle

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination

24 November 2022 5:08 PM

State denies that Radovan Krejcir not allowed to consult with legal team

24 November 2022 4:24 PM

Parly in ConCourt to fight another Mkhwebane bid to halt impeachment process

24 November 2022 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA