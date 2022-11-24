New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline





Shout-It-Now services Photo: Twitter/ShoutItNowSA

A new WhatsApp-based chatbot service - 'Chomi' intends to provide survivors of gender-based violence with information and advice backed by experts.

The chatbot, created by non-profit organisation Shout-It-Now, is designed to give GBV survivors immediate services at the most critical time.

With 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence commencing tomorrow, the 25th of November, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-It-Now.

The 16 Days of Activism rolls around once a year and we come together as a global community to call for an end to gender-based violence. Yet the latest crime stats are dismal. One in three women globally still faces sexual violence. The time is urgent and the time is now. It has to be both in helping survivors and how to prevent gender-based violence and 'Chomi' is able to do that. Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

The launch of the app comes on the back of the latest crime statistics, which have revealed the brutality and violence women and children are exposed to in South Africa on a daily basis.

Between July and September, 10 590 rape cases were opened with the SAPS, between July and September 2022.

Wendler said any GBV-related service must be survivor-centric and therefore be accessible and easy to use.

With WhatsApp readily available, this function was designed in a multilingual format so survivors of GBV can use it in the comfort of their own space.

Save the 'Chomi' number in your WhatsApp chat and just say hi. This automatically starts the conversation. 'Chomi' will ask you the language you want to use and then take you to the main menu for a series of options. Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

The chat box is not designed to be an emergency response mechanism. It merely serves as an information service on what to do when one's been raped, counselling support, legal assistance shelter information and other services.

One of the barriers why many survivors don't come forward for services is because of fear. They fear being blamed, judged and secondary victimization. So we can combat fear with information and options. And that was 'Chomi' is designed to do. Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

Simply save the number '082 229 6251' into your phone to access the service.

