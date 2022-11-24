New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Interest rates are now at their highest level since 2016 after the SA Reserve Bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, for the third meeting in a row.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 17:20
NOVEMBER BY-ELECTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The MPC increases rates by 75 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:12
The indebted Eskom gets a lifeline of diesel from PetroSA, but no one knows how it will pay for it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Peter Bruce - Editor at Former Editor Business Day
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Everyspace aids the battered events industry by connecting owners of properties with people looking for a venue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Blanche Franken - Co-Founder & Head of Product at Everyspace
Today at 19:08
Clicks acquires Sorbet Holdings in a R105m deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks? South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed. 24 November 2022 10:45 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Politics
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud? A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-pa... 24 November 2022 3:52 AM
View all Business
'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name. 24 November 2022 11:57 AM
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline

24 November 2022 8:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Services
WhatsApp
gender based violence
Shout It Now

As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence kicks off tomorrow, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-It-Now about a new free Whatsapp chat box for GBV survivors.
Shout-It-Now services Photo: Twitter/ShoutItNowSA
Shout-It-Now services Photo: Twitter/ShoutItNowSA

A new WhatsApp-based chatbot service - 'Chomi' intends to provide survivors of gender-based violence with information and advice backed by experts.

The chatbot, created by non-profit organisation Shout-It-Now, is designed to give GBV survivors immediate services at the most critical time.

With 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence commencing tomorrow, the 25th of November, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-It-Now.

The 16 Days of Activism rolls around once a year and we come together as a global community to call for an end to gender-based violence. Yet the latest crime stats are dismal. One in three women globally still faces sexual violence. The time is urgent and the time is now. It has to be both in helping survivors and how to prevent gender-based violence and 'Chomi' is able to do that.

Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

The launch of the app comes on the back of the latest crime statistics, which have revealed the brutality and violence women and children are exposed to in South Africa on a daily basis.

Between July and September, 10 590 rape cases were opened with the SAPS, between July and September 2022.

Wendler said any GBV-related service must be survivor-centric and therefore be accessible and easy to use.

With WhatsApp readily available, this function was designed in a multilingual format so survivors of GBV can use it in the comfort of their own space.

Save the 'Chomi' number in your WhatsApp chat and just say hi. This automatically starts the conversation. 'Chomi' will ask you the language you want to use and then take you to the main menu for a series of options.

Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

The chat box is not designed to be an emergency response mechanism. It merely serves as an information service on what to do when one's been raped, counselling support, legal assistance shelter information and other services.

One of the barriers why many survivors don't come forward for services is because of fear. They fear being blamed, judged and secondary victimization. So we can combat fear with information and options. And that was 'Chomi' is designed to do.

Cristianne Wendler, Shout-It-Now strategic advisor

Simply save the number '082 229 6251' into your phone to access the service.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




24 November 2022 8:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Services
WhatsApp
gender based violence
Shout It Now

More from Local

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3

24 November 2022 2:16 PM

Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. picture: @CBKKenya/Twitter

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

24 November 2022 1:45 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A pitbull. Picture: Pixabay.com

'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks?

24 November 2022 10:45 AM

South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

24 November 2022 9:34 AM

Sexual offences against women in South Africa are on the rise according to statistics released by the South African Police Services (Saps) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'We need clarity,' says Correctional Services on Zuma medical parole judgement

24 November 2022 7:55 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo on their appeal against the ruling on former president Jacob Zuma that upheld his medical parole as illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The launch of the Western Cape safer season on 24 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.

'SAPS needs a whole new rethink', says expert on crime stats

24 November 2022 6:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lizette Lancaster from the Institute for Security Studies about the latest crime statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Ion Chiosea/123rf

What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?

24 November 2022 3:52 AM

A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-party fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

Business Local

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

Lifestyle

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination

24 November 2022 5:08 PM

State denies that Radovan Krejcir not allowed to consult with legal team

24 November 2022 4:24 PM

Parly in ConCourt to fight another Mkhwebane bid to halt impeachment process

24 November 2022 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA