The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her fight to the Constitutional Court in an attempt to get herself reinstated. The move is opposed by an unlikely alliance between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance.
Mkhwebane's contention remains that the President's call for her suspension is tainted, as it was only done to protect himself from an investigation into the Phala Phala affair. However, the President's counsel argues that the decision to issue the suspension well preceded its announcement and, moreover, the President received no benefit from Mkhwebane's suspension since the investigation moved forward under her deputy anyway.
Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke to EWN's Bernadette Wicks the Public Protector's latest move.
This decision was long in the making, and that although the timing is obviously questionable on the face of it, it's not as though [the President] took that decision in those two days after he learned that she was investigating him [over Phala Phala].Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Zweli Mkhize takes his ANC presidential campaign outside KZN.
- Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC councillor in Ekurhuleni.
- President Ramaphosa's address to the media on Eskom during his UK visit.
- DCS to challenge SCA judgment on Jacob Zuma's medical parole.
- New Finance MEC present Gautengs budgets including new ways to finance E-tolls.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
