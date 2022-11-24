The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Interest rates are now at their highest level since 2016 after the SA Reserve Bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, for the third meeting in a row.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 17:20
NOVEMBER BY-ELECTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The MPC increases rates by 75 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:12
The indebted Eskom gets a lifeline of diesel from PetroSA, but no one knows how it will pay for it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Peter Bruce - Editor at Former Editor Business Day
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Everyspace aids the battered events industry by connecting owners of properties with people looking for a venue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Blanche Franken - Co-Founder & Head of Product at Everyspace
Today at 19:08
Clicks acquires Sorbet Holdings in a R105m deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks? South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed. 24 November 2022 10:45 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Politics
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo... 24 November 2022 1:45 PM
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud? A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-pa... 24 November 2022 3:52 AM
View all Business
'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name. 24 November 2022 11:57 AM
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt

24 November 2022 12:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Public Protector
Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her fight to the Constitutional Court in an attempt to get herself reinstated. The move is opposed by an unlikely alliance between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance.

Mkhwebane's contention remains that the President's call for her suspension is tainted, as it was only done to protect himself from an investigation into the Phala Phala affair. However, the President's counsel argues that the decision to issue the suspension well preceded its announcement and, moreover, the President received no benefit from Mkhwebane's suspension since the investigation moved forward under her deputy anyway.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke to EWN's Bernadette Wicks the Public Protector's latest move.

This decision was long in the making, and that although the timing is obviously questionable on the face of it, it's not as though [the President] took that decision in those two days after he learned that she was investigating him [over Phala Phala].

Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Zweli Mkhize takes his ANC presidential campaign outside KZN.
  • Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC councillor in Ekurhuleni.
  • President Ramaphosa's address to the media on Eskom during his UK visit.
  • DCS to challenge SCA judgment on Jacob Zuma's medical parole.
  • New Finance MEC present Gautengs budgets including new ways to finance E-tolls.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt




24 November 2022 12:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Public Protector
Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane

More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects

24 November 2022 3:46 AM

Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse (centre), Finance MMC Julie Suddaby (left) and MMC for the Environment and Infrastructure Michael Sun (right) at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote

23 November 2022 12:17 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

23 November 2022 10:14 AM

The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs

22 November 2022 5:53 PM

EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban on 23 October 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology

22 November 2022 12:25 PM

The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN

DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga

21 November 2022 9:45 AM

Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel

18 November 2022 1:42 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interpol South Africa on Thursday, 17 November 2022, arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston who is wanted in his home country for several attempted murders. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

17 November 2022 1:05 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

Business Local

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

Lifestyle

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mamabolo: Plans underway to restore Gauteng as prime investment destination

24 November 2022 5:08 PM

State denies that Radovan Krejcir not allowed to consult with legal team

24 November 2022 4:24 PM

Parly in ConCourt to fight another Mkhwebane bid to halt impeachment process

24 November 2022 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA