Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?





John Perlman speaks to CEO of Soul City Institute, Phinah Kodisang, unpacking the statistics on the rise of sexual offences against women in South Africa.

The statistics cover the period between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

These statistics show that the number of reported rape cases has increased by 10.8%. The number of attempted rape reports increased by 34% and the total amount of sexual offences against women went up by 11%.

Kodisang says that the increase could, on one hand, indicates that women have been conscientised enough to confidently report that they have been rapped.

On the other hand, she says that it could indicate that the system has failed to prevent these cases from happening, leading to more women being abused.

Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal continued to report the highest number of sexual offences in the country, whereas the number of sexual offences reported in Mpumalanga has declined - making it the only province where this has happened.

Kodisang says she wonders if the statistics are being used by the government to analyse what's happening to learn from them and implement what they have learned.

What is actually happening in Inanda?... What are the police failing to do in that area?... Mpumalanga has reported a reduction, [so] what is Mpumalanga doing? Can we learn from what they are doing so that we transfer those learnings into these other areas? Phinah Kodisang, CEO - Soul City Institute

As the minister gives the numbers, is he just giving the numbers or are they actually doing analysis to say, 'where are our efforts failing? Where are we seeing success and how does this success come and how do we amplify that?'. Phinah Kodisang, CEO - Soul City Institute

