'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks?





Clement Manyathela spoke to Professor of History at Stellenbosch University Sandra Swart, spokesperson for the Pit bull Federation of South Africa Lehanda Rheeder, and Sizwe Kupelo Foundation founder Sizwe Kupelo about pit bull attacks in South Africa.

South Africa has seen a number of fatal pit bull attacks

Some have called for a ban on the breed while others call for better regulations

FILE: A pitbull. Picture: Pixabay.com

According to Swart, while there are differences in opinion around how best to deal with this issue, she believes we are all on the same side and want what is best for the country, the people, and the dogs.

She said that we are not the first country to face something like this and history has shown that an outright ban of the breed would not be a viable solution.

It will be impossible to just ban the breed. We need to learn from history and make a much more complex, nuanced intervention. Sandra Swart, Professor of History at Stellenbosch University

She added that whatever legislation is put in place we need to be aware that it can affect any breed in the future and we need to be mindful of this.

Throughout history, we have seen many different breeds being the focus of dog anxiety and aggressive behaviour is linked more to dogs being unneutered, male or chained up rather than displaying breed-specific behaviour.

Kupelo said we cannot ignore the situation we find ourselves in currently with pit bulls.

She said she believes there should be licensing and regulations around any power breed.

We have a problem and we have got to deal with it. The reality is, whether we like it or not, South Africa today is faced with a pit bull crisis. We have to consider the lives of South Africans. Sizwe Kupelo, Sizwe Kupelo Foundation founder

Rheeder stated that there is legislation in place to regulate dog behaviour but people are not aware.

She said that in order to manage this situation we need to place responsibility on dog owners and dog breeders while educating the public on these dogs and the laws that exist.

Listen to the audio above for more.