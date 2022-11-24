



JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has been raised to a level last seen before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing by 75 basis points to 7%.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced that the repo rate now stands at 7%, a tough blow to those with bonds or who owe money.

The MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 7%, with effect from the 25th of November 2022. Three members of the Committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 50 basis point increase. #SARBMPCNOV22 — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 24, 2022

Kganyago said that inflation needed to be kept in check and for now, a higher repo rate would help with this.

"In the second quarter of this year, inflation breached the upper end of the target range and is forecast to remain above it until the second quarter of 2023."

He said that central banks around the world had been doing the same.

"Higher than expected inflation has pushed major central banks to accelerate the normalisation of policy rates. It has tightened global financial conditions and raised the risk profiles of economies needing foreign capital."

High fuel and electricity prices have been driving inflation and with the war in Ukraine continuing, risks to inflation remain on the upside.

INFLATION TO REMAIN HIGH FOR A WHILE

The reserve bank governor said that high inflation was set to remain with us for a while longer and therefore the repo rate needed to be increased to counter this.

He said that inflation continued to climb and needed to be stopped.

He said that certain factors were driving still driving inflation.

"Electricity and other administered prices continue to present clear medium-term risks. Given low public sector wage assumptions and high petrol and food price inflation, considerable risk is still attached to the forecast for average salaries."

This article first appeared on EWN : MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%