'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene
Clement Manyathela spoke to actor and singer Rami Chuene about her experience making her name in the industry.
-
The 47-year-old actress has a number of significant roles to her name.
-
She describes herself as a child of the light and a naturally positive person.
Chuene was born in Limpopo, and is best known for her soapie roles as Thato on e.tv's Scandal! and as Khomotjo Mojalefa on SABC2's Muvhango.
She began studying fashion design but left her studies after she fell pregnant.
She started pursuing a music degree at the Tshwane University of Technology at a later stage, but left this when her acting career began to take off.
When it comes to preparing herself for any role, she said she always reads the entire script and becomes familiar with the story so she can find the best way to bring it to life - which is advice she gives to other actors.
Read the story like you are reading a novel. That is how I fall in love with a story. Then, when I fall in love with a story it is easy to fall in love with a character.Rami Chuene, actress
Chuene describes herself as very light and high-energy person and said becoming that type of character on screen has always come very naturally to her.
I am a naturally energetic person. I am a positive person; I hardly dwell on the negative stuff.Rami Chuene, actress
Her naturally bright personality shines through in all she does which has earned her the adoration of many South Africans both in and out the industry.
Listen to the audio above for more.
@ramichuene showing @TheRealClementM how it’s done on #TheCMShow' 702 (@Radio702) November 24, 2022
When it comes to dancing @TheRealClementM has no equals. #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/nx0C71c2e4
