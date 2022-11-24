Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Interest rates are now at their highest level since 2016 after the SA Reserve Bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, for the third meeting in a row.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 17:20
NOVEMBER BY-ELECTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The MPC increases rates by 75 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:12
The indebted Eskom gets a lifeline of diesel from PetroSA, but no one knows how it will pay for it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Peter Bruce - Editor at Former Editor Business Day
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Everyspace aids the battered events industry by connecting owners of properties with people looking for a venue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Blanche Franken - Co-Founder & Head of Product at Everyspace
Today at 19:08
Clicks acquires Sorbet Holdings in a R105m deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Building a business backwards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - 2022 was a hectic year, what do we do with our investments that have lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

24 November 2022 11:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Muvhango
Rami Chuene
acting
scandal

Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name.

Clement Manyathela spoke to actor and singer Rami Chuene about her experience making her name in the industry.

  • The 47-year-old actress has a number of significant roles to her name.

  • She describes herself as a child of the light and a naturally positive person.

FILE: Clement Manyathela and Rami Chuene in studio. Picture: @702/twitter
FILE: Clement Manyathela and Rami Chuene in studio. Picture: @702/twitter

Chuene was born in Limpopo, and is best known for her soapie roles as Thato on e.tv's Scandal! and as Khomotjo Mojalefa on SABC2's Muvhango.

She began studying fashion design but left her studies after she fell pregnant.

She started pursuing a music degree at the Tshwane University of Technology at a later stage, but left this when her acting career began to take off.

When it comes to preparing herself for any role, she said she always reads the entire script and becomes familiar with the story so she can find the best way to bring it to life - which is advice she gives to other actors.

Read the story like you are reading a novel. That is how I fall in love with a story. Then, when I fall in love with a story it is easy to fall in love with a character.

Rami Chuene, actress

Chuene describes herself as very light and high-energy person and said becoming that type of character on screen has always come very naturally to her.

I am a naturally energetic person. I am a positive person; I hardly dwell on the negative stuff.

Rami Chuene, actress

Her naturally bright personality shines through in all she does which has earned her the adoration of many South Africans both in and out the industry.

Listen to the audio above for more.




