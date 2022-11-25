Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Lifestyle

Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity

25 November 2022 4:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Identity
Gender
transitioning
medical field
hormone therapy

The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-leaning countries.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the head of the Department of Urology at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, to unpack medical perspectives on gender identity.

Where previously something like gender dysphoria was pathologised as a mental illness by the medical practitioners, professional perspectives on gender identity have developed considerably.

Herein, most professionals in the field tackle gender identity from a holistic perspective that attempts to cover all aspects of an indvidual's reality.

Mutambirwa says that when looking at gender, five aspects are typically applied to any given situation: the biological, the psychological, the social, the cultural and the personal.

These aspects are considered by a dedicated multi-disciplinary team.

He says that considering all aspects is important as they all have the potential to influence someone's identity, perspective and lived experiences.

One of the most indicative examples of the mindset being applied practically is when someone is considering transitioning from the gender that they were assigned to at birth to another one.

This theoretically holistic perspective attempts to cover all bases particularly when someone wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery or hormonal treatment prior to reaching puberty, says Mutambirwa.

Rather than undergoing surgery to affirm their genitalia with the gender they identify with, doctors would typically provide the child with hormone therapy.

We're not going to be changing the genitalia of a person who has a so-called, 'normal phenotype' until they understand what they want to get... but why we're trying to prevent the change into puberty is because once they go into puberty, they develop their secondary sexual characteristics... all of these things can make any form of change, if they do want to change, more difficult.

Prof Shingai Mutambirwa

One of the ways in which they do this is to use a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist.

This inhibits the pituitary from producing oestrogen in biologically born females and testosterone in biologically born males, which delays them from reaching puberty.

This would typically have to be done every three months.

Mutambirwa says that when healthcare professionals look at gender dysphoria, they aren't looking at it from the perspective of a disease, but rather as part of the whole equation to protect someone's general health.

I think it's important for us to have a discussion amongst the multi-disciplinary team of the person... We have to balance everything. Let's not have one shade of grey, we must [look at] the whole impact.

Prof Shingai Mutambirwa

I don't think anyone's saying it's a disease, we are saying that it's one of the aspects [we need to look at]... It's not just about gender dysphoria, it's about the general health of the patient.

Prof Shingai Mutambirwa

Scroll up for the full interview.




