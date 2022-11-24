Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
View all Local
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration Almost 50 years after his death, scientists have concluded that prolific American actor and martial artist, Bruce Lee, may have di... 24 November 2022 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment lessons
volatile markets
investment losses

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

2022 has been a rough year all round, and investors have certainly felt the pressure of volatile markets.

© instaphotos/123rf.com
© instaphotos/123rf.com

The risk of losing is a part of investing, notes personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director at Galileo Capital).

Once you have taken the time to pause and learn, you will most likely become a better investor he adds.

Related stories:

Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

On an encouraging note, it feels like the world is starting to turn the right side up from an investment point of view, comments Ingram.

The ship is certainly not going in any direction, it's just bobbing around at the moment and that is very unsettling, but we can start to do some calculations... and understand the medicine the world is busy taking which is rising interest rates to combat inflation...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

I think we know what the light at the end of the tunnel will be... It's the end of inflation and then the result that reserve banks around the world and here will stop raising interest rates, and then at some point start to reduce rates and take some of the pain out of the economic system.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

He warns against putting time frames on when "things will get better", however.

In a time when many investors are facing significant losses, some will question their investment choices over the past year and be tempted to make big changes.

"Be slow to act in these conditions, using time to make decisions might be a big help to you."

Ingram shares five important pieces of advice:

- Take the time to formulate a plan. Don’t respond to losses with knee-jerk reactions.

- It is important to know that almost every asset lost value over the last year.

- Try to understand why investments lost value and therefore why they might recover.

- If you become convinced that an investment will not grow in future then sell it.

- What you paid for something is irrelevant to the decision to sell. Future growth is much more important.

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?




More from MyMoney Online

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 9:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 7:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 1:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 8:30 PM

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 5:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 7:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 7:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job

5 September 2022 2:28 PM

Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

Local

Interest rate hikes could be preventing things from getting worse - Lings

Business

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Joburg ANC vows to table another no-confidence motion against Phalatse

24 November 2022 7:57 PM

Krejcir: It's unfair to be in maximum-security when not guilty of prison escape

24 November 2022 7:46 PM

Ramaphosa: I’ve stayed in contact with ministers regarding ongoing power crisis

24 November 2022 6:45 PM

