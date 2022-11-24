Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexforbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.
- Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced a widely expected increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate.
- He said guiding inflation back towards the mid-point of the target band can reduce the economic costs of high inflation and enable lower interest rates in the future.
- The Money Show gets comment from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexforbes.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced an increase in the repo rate of 75 basis points, to 7%.
The 0.75% hike was widely expected and follows the one announced in September.
The latest increase brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement after a meeting of Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Two of the five MPC members voted in favour of a lower increase of 50 basis points.
On the eve of the announcement, Stats SA reported a slight uptick in consumer price inflation.
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
It rose to 7.6% in October, from 7.5% in September.
Kganyago said the central bank has revised its inflation outlook upward for this year and 2023.
The Bank's forecast of headline inflation for this year and next is slightly higher at 6.7% and 5.4% respectively pic.twitter.com/AXMIuoGqlB pic.twitter.com/ELrG0rFHgS' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 24, 2022
Guiding inflation back towards the mid-point of the target band can reduce the economic costs of high inflation and enable lower interest rates in the future.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
I think Kganyago is following what we are seeing globally, where essentially the Sarb is saying lower inflation is more important, which then means they will hike interest rates even if it risks moderating the economy to a very low level of growth which is just over 1% next year...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexforbes
They are just making a point to say their mandate is inflation targeting... and until they achieve that they will continue hiking.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexforbes
Mhlanga believes that if there are no surprises in the forecast, 7% will be the peak in the hiking cycle.
Whitfield brings up the thorny question of the inflationary impact the lack of planning in government agencies has on our everyday lives (think Public Enterprises and Eskom).
RELATED: PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
This does have a significant impact Mhlanga concurs and could inflationary risk further upwards.
I think one of the messages when they say we still have upside risks to inflation, it's coming from wages - government employees are still about to strike for that... Also electricity prices, Eskom has asked for a huge increase in tariffs...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexforbes
Then you have all the other other government agencies that would also be increasing their prices which go directly into pushing inflation upwards.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexforbes
