The Aubrey Masango Show
Business

Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m

24 November 2022 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Beauty products
Clicks
Clicks group
Sorbet
Sorbet Group
Bertina Engelbrecht
beauty salons
beauty therapy

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.

The Clicks Group has announced it is acquiring Sorbet Holdings for R105 million.

Sorbet Holdings owns the Sorbet Group, a chain of beauty therapy salons with more than 190 outlets across South Africa.

Sorbet logo @SorbetGroup
Sorbet logo @SorbetGroup

Clicks has owned a 25% stake in Sorbet Brands since 2015 and will now hold 100% of all Sorbet group entities.

Sorbet products are currently sold in Sorbet salons and Clicks stores.

"Clicks has played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of Sorbet into becoming the leading professional beauty and grooming franchise brand in South Africa" said Linda Sinclair, CEO of the Sorbet Group.

RELATED: Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations

The Clicks Group feels Sorbet has a natural strategic fit and is closely aligned with its health, beauty and wellness offering, says CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

Bruce Whitfield ask Engelbrecht about the longstanding relationship it already has with Sorbet.

Sorbet became an affiliate partner to our ClubCard loyalty programme... In 2015 of course we acquired 25% of the intellectual property of Sorbet brands, and our own product development team have been working very hard in terms of the development and innovation of Sorbet products and brands.

Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

This is an absolute extension of the beauty portion of our vision to really be pre-eminent and market-leading... Sorbet is the leading professional beauty treatment salon franchise in South Africa.

Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Engelbrecht says Sorbet's franchise model will continue.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m




