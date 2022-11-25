Streaming issues? Report here
Alina Truhina's journey from refugee to global tech powerhouse

* 25 November 2022 7:38 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
podcast
inspiring
real life
Founders Factory
Alina Truhina

Part one of a three-part story of a little Latvian girl who grew up to become a global citizen ready to change the world.

Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story is a three-part podcast series focused on the fascinating life story of Alina Truhina, the co-founder of Founders Factory Africa. 702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to this visionary to understand how Alina’s journey shaped her and how it drives the work she and FFA do across Africa.

Innovative, passionate, and purpose-driven, Alina Truhina is a trailblazer in the world of startup venture building and investment. As the co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Founders Factory Africa, Truhina provides support to early-stage tech entrepreneurs on the continent. Within the four years since she co-founded FFA, they’ve secured three major corporate investment partners and built an investment portfolio of over 50 fintech, agritech, and healthtech startups. Truhina’s vision is to create a vibrant pipeline of tech ventures and a thriving start-up economy on the continent. And her fortitude has paid off – she’s raised $140 million to back tech entrepreneurship across Africa.

It’s easy to think this is just another typical rags-to-riches tale but this is more than a good underdog story. When you peel back the layers of this successful venture builder, you’ll find the journey of a little refugee girl who through immense pain and loss found hope, courage, and inspiration.

By age ten, Truhina’s world was turned on its head when her family became refugees and plunged into poverty. Latvia’s political and economic turmoil became untenable in the early 90s during the collapse of the Soviet Union and her family could no longer see a future in the country. After escaping the city of Riga, the family fled to Australia. Truhina left behind her grandparents, not knowing if she’d ever see them again.

We came as political refugees, so when we arrived we had to rely on the support of Red Cross and migrant networks. For a long time, we lived in a house that belonged to the Red Cross Society. And it was an interesting juxtaposition where you felt hope and relief but also the challenges of adapting to a completely different society with different cultural norms.

Alina Truhina, Founders Factory Africa co-founder

Although Truhina’s parents were Medical doctors in their home country, they had to work as unskilled labourers to survive. Their strong values and work ethic built a foundation in their young daughter.

There’s immense hunger, persistence, and resilience to do something no matter what. This is something that I carry with me to this day. You have to put your pride aside to go from being a doctor to working in a factory. You have to believe that you can still provide for your children and family and that maybe someday you can go back to being who you were.

Alina Truhina, Founders Factory Africa co-founder

Against the odds, the Truhina family finally got their Australian residency five years after arriving. Her parents later qualified as doctors in Australia and have run their own medical practices for the past ten years.

Truhina’s dreams of following in her parents’ footsteps were shattered when she was twice rejected to study medicine. As a 16-year-old overachiever, Truhina’s self-esteem plummeted and she felt like “a failure”.

I was demoralized because here I was, with an incredible academic achievement and there were other people who didn’t put in nearly as much time and effort getting the spot I was meant to. So I was very hard on myself. I think these experiences instilled in me a level of comparison that I still carry with me.

Alina Truhina, Founders Factory Africa co-founder

Despite the trauma of being a refugee, Truhina has a deep wanderlust, becoming a global citizen. It nurtured empathy, a desire to learn, and increased her sense of self-worth.

alina-ffa-images-501-tiny-2jpg

As I travel and meet fascinating people from different socio-economic backgrounds, there’s something in me that connects to this and feels at home. I’ll forever seek that… that curiosity and wanting to learn about the world and the need to understand it.

Alina Truhina, Founders Factory Africa co-founder

To find out more about Alina Truhina and FFA, visit https://www.foundersfactory.africa/

Make sure you don’t miss out on new episodes of Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story by subscribing on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.




