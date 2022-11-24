Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration
John Perlman speaks to professor of sport and exercise medicine at the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Jon Patricios, about why drinking too much water may just kill you.
Medically referred to as hyponatremia, the condition occurs when overhydrating the body leads to it diluting too much sodium in its system.
It most commonly occurs through exercise-associated hyponatremia, where sodium is diluted during exercising from excessive water intake which swells the brain, particularly during endurance exercises and events.
Symptoms include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, high heart rate, a drop in blood pressure and a loss of consciousness leading to disorientation.
These symptoms, which are slow in onset, are ironically similar to symptoms of dehydration.
Quite often people are treated as dehydrated when, in fact, the opposite is the case and that's extremely dangerous because the treatment then exacerbates their problem.Prof Jon Patricios, professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : @brucelee/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene
Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name.Read More
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Everything you need to know about being intersex
Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex.Read More
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More