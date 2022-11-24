Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration

24 November 2022 4:50 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Water
Exercise
Bruce Lee
Endurance
Overhydration
Hyponatremia

Almost 50 years after his death, scientists have concluded that prolific American actor and martial artist, Bruce Lee, may have died from drinking too much water.

John Perlman speaks to professor of sport and exercise medicine at the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Jon Patricios, about why drinking too much water may just kill you.

Medically referred to as hyponatremia, the condition occurs when overhydrating the body leads to it diluting too much sodium in its system.

It most commonly occurs through exercise-associated hyponatremia, where sodium is diluted during exercising from excessive water intake which swells the brain, particularly during endurance exercises and events.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, high heart rate, a drop in blood pressure and a loss of consciousness leading to disorientation.

These symptoms, which are slow in onset, are ironically similar to symptoms of dehydration.

Quite often people are treated as dehydrated when, in fact, the opposite is the case and that's extremely dangerous because the treatment then exacerbates their problem.

Prof Jon Patricios, professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits 

Scroll up for the full interview.




24 November 2022 4:50 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Water
Exercise
Bruce Lee
Endurance
Overhydration
Hyponatremia

