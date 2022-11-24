Interest rate hikes could be preventing things from getting worse - Lings





John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management, Kevin Lings, about why the Reserve Bank increased the repo rate.

The increase in interest rates has been the Reserve Bank's efforts to lower the stark inflation rate which currently stands at 7%.

However, the rise by 0.1% since October suggests that their efforts may not be working as effectively as they'd hoped.

Lings says that though the inflation rate is not lowering, he says that the high increases in the interest rate could be preventing things from getting worse.

[Though not ideal], you could argue that it could've been a lot worse, and we would've been in deeper trouble. It comes back to this idea that the reserve bank says that if you leave it alone, it feeds on itself, then you've got to increase interest rates way more in order to contain that higher inflation rate. So, you're trying to limit the damage that you are causing. Kevin Lings, chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Scroll up for the full interview.