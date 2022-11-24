Interest rate hikes could be preventing things from getting worse - Lings
John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management, Kevin Lings, about why the Reserve Bank increased the repo rate.
The increase in interest rates has been the Reserve Bank's efforts to lower the stark inflation rate which currently stands at 7%.
However, the rise by 0.1% since October suggests that their efforts may not be working as effectively as they'd hoped.
Lings says that though the inflation rate is not lowering, he says that the high increases in the interest rate could be preventing things from getting worse.
[Though not ideal], you could argue that it could've been a lot worse, and we would've been in deeper trouble. It comes back to this idea that the reserve bank says that if you leave it alone, it feeds on itself, then you've got to increase interest rates way more in order to contain that higher inflation rate. So, you're trying to limit the damage that you are causing.Kevin Lings, chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165789019_graph-of-rising-percentages.html?vti=lo6rwuzmryzwrtilz3-1-1
More from Business
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3
Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.Read More
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.Read More
What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?
A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-party fraud.Read More
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More