Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert

25 November 2022 4:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
African National Congress
Economic Freedom Fighters
Mpumalanga
Mkhondo
By-election
Nkomazi

There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021.

John Perlman speaks to elections analyst at Daily Maverick, Wayne Sussman, about what trends can be picked up from the November by-elections.

By-elections have the potential to give an idea of election trends.

In Mpumalanga, it seems that the African National Congress (ANC) are securing 'super safe' wards like Nkomazi - where it swept all of the voting districts - and Mkhondo.

Sussman says the ruling party have higher chances of securing votes from more rural municipalities, making their win in these areas good news to the party.

However, he says that its loss in grounds to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) might spark some concern.

If we saw a repeat of the previous result where the ANC lost a super safe seat to the EFF, it would have said that this is becoming a trend and that would've been deeply alarming for the ANC... but they will be concerned on the road to the [2024 general elections] that in super safe places like Nkomazi, they might not be losing wards, but they are losing ground to the EFF.

Wayne Sussman, elections analyst - Daily Maverick

Scroll up for the full interview.




