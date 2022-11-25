Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Arthur Goldstuck - the founder of Worldwide Worx and publisher of Gadget Magazine.

The biggest discount sale has already started with an influx of customers to a variety of shops across the country.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Goldstuck said that electronics are tipped to be the center of purchase from consumers.

Goldstuck also believes that power banks that sustain Wi-Fi routers will be on high demand.

The one is TV set and what you see now is that smaller TV sets under 50 inches are in bargains now and becoming very affordable. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder - Worldwide Worx

Second categories are things that keep your life and entertainment which are your power banks and the ones that keep your router going and LED lamps. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder - Worldwide Worx

However, consumers are hit by the latest blow of a 7% repo rate which was announced by the South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday.

Big screens including laptops with long battery life are also going to be high on the shopping list. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder - Worldwide Worx

