Politics

The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations

25 November 2022 12:41 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
anc top 6
Top 6

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The ANC has named the nominations for their Top 6 and the announcement is not without its drama. Having failed to secure enough nominations to see herself on the ballot, Lindiwe Sisulu has forwarded a letter of complaint to electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe. She insists nominations in her favour from branch general meetings were not taken into consideration.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke to Chief Livhuwani Matsila of the ANC electoral committee to find out if Sisulu's claims have any validity.

There is no merit at all because she does not demonstrate or produce any data which does not correlate with ours. So from that fact, that there is no evidence that she produces, our conclusion is that the allegations are unfounded, malicious and baseless.

Chief Livhuwani Matsila, ANC Electoral Committee

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Black Friday is today!
  • Owners of the Enyobeni Tavern back in court -Action SA protest outside court
  • Senior Zulu Prince close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini assassinated in Nongoma
  • Nthuthuko Shoba back at Joburg High Court for leave to appeal
  • Teacher jailed in Australia on child porn charges, released after serving sentence and now returning to South Africa
  • The ANC-led tripartite alliance is set to picket against Janusz Walus' parole.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations




