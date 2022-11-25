Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Lindiwe Sisulu disputes ANC Top 6 nominations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chief Livhuwani Matsila, According to ANC electoral committee secretary
Today at 12:10
Black Friday shoppers are hunting for low prices goods
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Owners of the enyobeni back in court -Action SA protest outside court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:23
Senior Zulu Prince close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini assassinated in Nongoma
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
Nthuthuko Shoba back at Joburg High Court for leave to appeal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
NPA at justice committee for the TRC Prosecution update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
7 Measures of protecting children in SA: Teacher jailed in Australia on child porn charges, deported back to South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Founder at Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Rossa Restaurant in Bedfordview
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Claudia Lau - Owner of the Rossa Restaurant
Cristina De Almeida - Owner of the Rossa Restaurant
Today at 13:35
Momentum Science of Success- Crossing
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Ray White - EWN Managing Editor
Today at 13:41
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Before booking that overseas holiday, why not consider a staycation?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Sean Bradley - Chief Business Development Officer at Travelwings Africa
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Kenny Lattimore
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kenny Lattimore - Grammy Award nominated singer and songwriter
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Drakensberg Boys Choir
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vaughan Van Zyl - Artistic Director
Today at 15:10
Lindiwe Sisulu disputes ANC Top 6 nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mduduzi Manana, National executive committee member
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck. 25 November 2022 8:15 AM
Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics Numerous South African businesses including clothing and entertainment outlets will be offering wider discounts on their products. 25 November 2022 6:31 AM
View all Local
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021. 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre

25 November 2022 9:20 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Joy of Jazz
jazz and blues
Sandton Convention Center

Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mantwa Chinoamadi - the CEO of Joy of Jazz and a Mozambican jazz-saxophonist, Moreira Chonguica.

The festival returns to the stage following a two-year hiatus due to the strict Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

The line-up from Friday includes a live performance from a Mozambican jazz-saxophonist, composer, and philanthropist, Moreira Chonguica.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Chonguica said that they are returning to make history for the lovers of jazz and African music.

We are making history! I am part of the history of a comeback. We are paying tribute to many of us who did not survive during Covid-19 and for me, the responsibility is huge. Part of history and Africa is making its own history.

Moreira Chonguica, Jazz-saxophonist

The Joy of Jazz CEO and festival producer, Mantwa Chinoamadi, said that they had been putting together the momentous event for two years.

This is the weekend we have been waiting for two years. Just to be in that place to enjoy and immerse yourself with a jazz thing you keep on talking about and elevating yourself.

Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO - Joy of Jazz

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




25 November 2022 9:20 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Joy of Jazz
jazz and blues
Sandton Convention Center

More from Local

Screenshot of a woman sitting on a truck. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck

25 November 2022 8:15 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by SCREEN POST: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photograph-of-a-black-power-bank-10104600/

Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics

25 November 2022 6:31 AM

Numerous South African businesses including clothing and entertainment outlets will be offering wider discounts on their products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike

24 November 2022 7:32 PM

The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?

24 November 2022 6:42 PM

PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3

24 November 2022 2:16 PM

Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. picture: @CBKKenya/Twitter

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

24 November 2022 1:45 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A pitbull. Picture: Pixabay.com

'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks?

24 November 2022 10:45 AM

South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Sexual offences against women are on the rise: what should Saps learn from this?

24 November 2022 9:34 AM

Sexual offences against women in South Africa are on the rise according to statistics released by the South African Police Services (Saps) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shout-It-Now services Photo: Twitter/ShoutItNowSA

New chatbot 'Chomi' aims to give GBV survivors a lifeline

24 November 2022 8:51 AM

As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence kicks off tomorrow, Bongani Bingwa chatted to Cristianne Wendler from Shout-It-Now about a new free Whatsapp chat box for GBV survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'We need clarity,' says Correctional Services on Zuma medical parole judgement

24 November 2022 7:55 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo on their appeal against the ruling on former president Jacob Zuma that upheld his medical parole as illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Blair Underwood Photo: Twitter/BlairUnderwood

Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years

24 November 2022 10:09 AM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My Better World won an Emmy award. Picture: Twitter/@MyBetterWorld1

Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

23 November 2022 9:22 AM

The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations

21 November 2022 12:16 PM

Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @kimengelbrecht/Instagram

Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood

6 November 2022 3:03 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala

6 November 2022 12:09 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

1 November 2022 2:45 PM

The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

31 October 2022 8:10 AM

Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics

Local

ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert

Politics

Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend

25 November 2022 11:11 AM

Eskom's success recipe requires three ingredients, suggests de Ryter

25 November 2022 11:01 AM

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families of deceased youngsters to march outside court

25 November 2022 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA