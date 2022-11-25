Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mantwa Chinoamadi - the CEO of Joy of Jazz and a Mozambican jazz-saxophonist, Moreira Chonguica.

The festival returns to the stage following a two-year hiatus due to the strict Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

The line-up from Friday includes a live performance from a Mozambican jazz-saxophonist, composer, and philanthropist, Moreira Chonguica.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Chonguica said that they are returning to make history for the lovers of jazz and African music.

We are making history! I am part of the history of a comeback. We are paying tribute to many of us who did not survive during Covid-19 and for me, the responsibility is huge. Part of history and Africa is making its own history. Moreira Chonguica, Jazz-saxophonist

The Joy of Jazz CEO and festival producer, Mantwa Chinoamadi, said that they had been putting together the momentous event for two years.

This is the weekend we have been waiting for two years. Just to be in that place to enjoy and immerse yourself with a jazz thing you keep on talking about and elevating yourself. Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO - Joy of Jazz

