Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype?
Clement Manyathela spoke to medical doctor with special interest in sexual health - Dr Heather Blaylock about experimenting with sex in exciting places.
-
Some couples report higher sexual satisfaction from having sex in creative spaces.
-
If you are experimenting be sure you know the rules and regulations and exercise some caution.
When you fall into a routine that feels a little too familiar you may feel the desire to experiment and be spontaneous by getting intimate in a different space.
For some people, this may just be a different room in your house, while others push the boundaries by having sex in a place where they could get caught.
While the risk of being seen can make things exciting, Blaylock does warn that it is illegal if you are caught having sex in public.
If you are thinking about trying out sex somewhere creative, she advised that you dress appropriately, plan well and ensure that you work on your balance and strength beforehand.
Depending on where you are and what you are trying, sex in a new place can require getting creative with positions, and accidentally hurting yourself or your partner in the process would definitely kill the mood.
Make sure if you are having to support or hold your partner you are not going to drop them.Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor with special interest in sexual health
Blaylock added that research has shown couples who experiment have more sex and higher sexual satisfaction, so do not be afraid to try something bold.
There is more regret in not asking than regret in asking.Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor with special interest in sexual health
If you are feeling a bit too shy to suggest this is something you would enjoy, writing a note or card, or even whispering the suggestion to them can help you take that leap of faith.
Listen to the audio above for more.
