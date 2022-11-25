Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype?

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 15:10
Black Friday: Massmart workers begin 48-hour picket over wages
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
Senior AmaZulu royal family member shot and killed in Nongoma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
NPA JUSTICE COMMITTEE UPDATE ON TRC PROSECUTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
16 Days of Activism: how South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisanda Nkoala Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Today at 16:20
NEDBANK BUSINESS IGNITE – FEEDBACK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoriso Rangata - KTO Digital
Today at 16:40
MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste's trial to start in Germany next year. What you need to know?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - OKHA Design & Interiors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Court - Creative Director at OKHA
No Items to show
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woo... 25 November 2022 11:06 AM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck. 25 November 2022 8:15 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021. 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype? When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom. 25 November 2022 10:49 AM
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype?

25 November 2022 10:49 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
intimacy
sex life
sex and relationships

When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom.

Clement Manyathela spoke to medical doctor with special interest in sexual health - Dr Heather Blaylock about experimenting with sex in exciting places.

  • Some couples report higher sexual satisfaction from having sex in creative spaces.

  • If you are experimenting be sure you know the rules and regulations and exercise some caution.

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com
© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

When you fall into a routine that feels a little too familiar you may feel the desire to experiment and be spontaneous by getting intimate in a different space.

For some people, this may just be a different room in your house, while others push the boundaries by having sex in a place where they could get caught.

While the risk of being seen can make things exciting, Blaylock does warn that it is illegal if you are caught having sex in public.

If you are thinking about trying out sex somewhere creative, she advised that you dress appropriately, plan well and ensure that you work on your balance and strength beforehand.

Depending on where you are and what you are trying, sex in a new place can require getting creative with positions, and accidentally hurting yourself or your partner in the process would definitely kill the mood.

Make sure if you are having to support or hold your partner you are not going to drop them.

Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor with special interest in sexual health

Blaylock added that research has shown couples who experiment have more sex and higher sexual satisfaction, so do not be afraid to try something bold.

There is more regret in not asking than regret in asking.

Dr Heather Blaylock, medical doctor with special interest in sexual health

If you are feeling a bit too shy to suggest this is something you would enjoy, writing a note or card, or even whispering the suggestion to them can help you take that leap of faith.

Listen to the audio above for more.




More from Lifestyle

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity

25 November 2022 4:17 AM

The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-leaning countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorbet logo @SorbetGroup

Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m

24 November 2022 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legendary actor and martial artist Bruce Lee. Picture: @brucelee/Twitter

Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration

24 November 2022 4:50 PM

Almost 50 years after his death, scientists have concluded that prolific American actor and martial artist, Bruce Lee, may have died from drinking too much water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Clement Manyathela and Rami Chuene in studio. Picture: @702/twitter

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

24 November 2022 11:57 AM

Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everything you need to know about being intersex

23 November 2022 2:47 PM

Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

23 November 2022 10:27 AM

Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Manuel: Union stalwart John Ernstzen was champion of working class rights

25 November 2022 2:15 PM

Tshegofatso Pule's family confident Ntuthuko Shoba's appeal bid won't be granted

25 November 2022 2:04 PM

Former mafia boss claims prison conditions have affected him mentally

25 November 2022 1:44 PM

