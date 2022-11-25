What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients





Clement Manyathela spoke to Nelson Mandela's former bodyguard - Rory Steyn, who is now the CEO of Africa Operations at NSA Global Security; and Arthur Couto - a bodyguard at TSP Security.

They are one of the best-rated security personnel in protecting highly ranked officials including presidents of the world, but are you aware of the risks attached to being a private bodyguard?

Protecting highly-ranked people comes with a greater fatal threat where the bodyguard is trained to throw themselves in the line of duty shielding the client.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Couto said that as a bodyguard, you remain at the mercy of the unknown every single day.

You don’t know what you will encounter in the day, you have to take everything to be the worst as they can be, be always vigilant, and know your surroundings to protect the client and asset. Arthur Couto, Bodyguard - TSP Security

When you come on shift, you have to know whether it will be your last, it’s a challenge, and you don’t know who is waiting for you. It is hard for family, it’s a risky job, crime is increasing, and we always go for meetings regularly in our areas, but the percentage just keep on climbing. Arthur Couto, Bodyguard - TSP Security

Joining the conversation, Steyn said that protecting the former statesman was not necessarily a tough job, but he also views it as a generous one.

Steyn was the team leader of two groups that protected Mandela both in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

It wasn’t the toughest job and that is a common misconception but rather an absolute privilege, the president (Nelson Mandela) was exceptionally good and took us into a consideration. Rory Steyn, CEO - Africa Operations at NSA Global security

When he was courting Mama Graca Machel, he would insist on going always to buy her a chocolate and flowers at Sandton City and when we asked to buy them for him, he denied as he always wanted to interact with people. Rory Steyn, CEO - Africa Operations at NSA Global security

