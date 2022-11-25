Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Black Friday: Massmart workers begin 48-hour picket over wages
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
Senior AmaZulu royal family member shot and killed in Nongoma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
NPA JUSTICE COMMITTEE UPDATE ON TRC PROSECUTIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
16 Days of Activism: how South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisanda Nkoala Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Today at 16:20
NEDBANK BUSINESS IGNITE – FEEDBACK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoriso Rangata - KTO Digital
Today at 16:40
MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste's trial to start in Germany next year. What you need to know?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - OKHA Design & Interiors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Court - Creative Director at OKHA
No Items to show
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients

25 November 2022 11:06 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Presidential VIP Protection
clients
Bodyguard

Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Nelson Mandela's former bodyguard - Rory Steyn, who is now the CEO of Africa Operations at NSA Global Security; and Arthur Couto - a bodyguard at TSP Security.

They are one of the best-rated security personnel in protecting highly ranked officials including presidents of the world, but are you aware of the risks attached to being a private bodyguard?

Protecting highly-ranked people comes with a greater fatal threat where the bodyguard is trained to throw themselves in the line of duty shielding the client.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Couto said that as a bodyguard, you remain at the mercy of the unknown every single day.

You don’t know what you will encounter in the day, you have to take everything to be the worst as they can be, be always vigilant, and know your surroundings to protect the client and asset.

Arthur Couto, Bodyguard - TSP Security

When you come on shift, you have to know whether it will be your last, it’s a challenge, and you don’t know who is waiting for you. It is hard for family, it’s a risky job, crime is increasing, and we always go for meetings regularly in our areas, but the percentage just keep on climbing.

Arthur Couto, Bodyguard - TSP Security

Joining the conversation, Steyn said that protecting the former statesman was not necessarily a tough job, but he also views it as a generous one.

Steyn was the team leader of two groups that protected Mandela both in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

It wasn’t the toughest job and that is a common misconception but rather an absolute privilege, the president (Nelson Mandela) was exceptionally good and took us into a consideration.

Rory Steyn, CEO - Africa Operations at NSA Global security

When he was courting Mama Graca Machel, he would insist on going always to buy her a chocolate and flowers at Sandton City and when we asked to buy them for him, he denied as he always wanted to interact with people.

Rory Steyn, CEO - Africa Operations at NSA Global security

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




Tags:
