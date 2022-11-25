'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:14
ZOOM The Money Show Explainer: Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste's trial set to start in Germany next year. What you need to know?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - OKHA Design & Interiors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Court - Creative Director at OKHA
Latest Local
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woo... 25 November 2022 11:06 AM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck. 25 November 2022 8:15 AM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021. 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned. 25 November 2022 2:14 PM
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype? When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom. 25 November 2022 10:49 AM
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

25 November 2022 2:14 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Success
failure
Upside of Failure
Kenny Latimore

Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore about how he has coped with failure in his career and personal life.

The singer is currently in the country for his one-night-only performance taking place on Saturday at Times Square, Pretoria.

FILE: Kenny Latimore in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
FILE: Kenny Latimore in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lattimore has had a career spanning over 30 years.

His R&B hits such as “For You” and "All my tomorrows" have become relationship staples.

The 52-year-old says as a child, he was always shy and introverted, but he found himself through music.

Music gave me a voice, allowed me to be seen.

Kenny Lattimore, Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter

After great success with his first two albums, and building his name in the industry, he had a brush with what felt like failure, as he was dropped by Columbia Records.

From that point on, he says it was a difficult and long process trying to make his way, changing labels, and even trying to work as an independent artist, but he learned a lot about the industry from the experience.

The independent route was very difficult, and I realised I was in over my head.

Kenny Lattimore, Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter

After spending some time struggling with this, he was bought out by a company that taught him the skills and lessons that he needed to learn to operate as an independent in the industry.

He also learned from failure after the end of his very public marriage to fellow singer, Chante Moore.

As difficult as the 2011 divorce was, he says he learned much about himself, and these are lessons he can take and teach others in the next phases of his life.

Listen to the audio above for more.




© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype?

25 November 2022 10:49 AM

When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity

25 November 2022 4:17 AM

The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-leaning countries.

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Sorbet logo @SorbetGroup

Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m

24 November 2022 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.

Legendary actor and martial artist Bruce Lee. Picture: @brucelee/Twitter

Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration

24 November 2022 4:50 PM

Almost 50 years after his death, scientists have concluded that prolific American actor and martial artist, Bruce Lee, may have died from drinking too much water.

FILE: Clement Manyathela and Rami Chuene in studio. Picture: @702/twitter

'I hardly dwell on the negative stuff': Rami Chuene

24 November 2022 11:57 AM

Rami Chuene has become a notable name in the South African film and television industry with numerous roles to her name.

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Everything you need to know about being intersex

23 November 2022 2:47 PM

Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex.

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

