ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government
John Perlman spoke to ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Funzi Ngobeni, about this decision.
-
The city has seen a number of motions of no confidence against mayors this year.
-
This creates a lack of stability.
Ngobeni said the frequent motions of no confidence do create an abnormal working environment.
It is not really an ideal environment that we find ourselves in in the City of Johannesburg. It is not an ideal environment for us leading portfolios.Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Caucus leader in Johannesburg
Many people seeing this find it frustrating, as it appears the focus is not on service delivery and fixing the issues within the city.
Ngobeni said they are regularly pushing to bring stability so the government can focus on important issues.
He added that this withdrawal gives the coalition an opportunity to focus on their commitment to finding sustainable solutions to stabilise the coalition.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
