16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong





John Perlman man spoke to author and senior lecturer at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Sisanda Nkoala, about the problems in the media.

Nkoala says that sensationalism is a problem in which she points out the inclination of how TV news, specifically, chooses violent incidents that are "unbelievable" in their level of violence, ones that are the most gruesome.

Nkoala adds that this keeps us from looking at systemic issues that give rise to violence.

Instead of talking about the things that are at the root, we talk about what happened in a case and the violence. Sisanda Nkoala, Author and Lecturer Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

Nkoala adds that there seems to be a problematic tendency to include women who have temporary solutions in TV news, specifically only during 16 days of activism, and yet women with long-term solutions are ignored.

