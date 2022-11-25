16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
John Perlman man spoke to author and senior lecturer at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Sisanda Nkoala, about the problems in the media.
Nkoala says that sensationalism is a problem in which she points out the inclination of how TV news, specifically, chooses violent incidents that are "unbelievable" in their level of violence, ones that are the most gruesome.
Nkoala adds that this keeps us from looking at systemic issues that give rise to violence.
Instead of talking about the things that are at the root, we talk about what happened in a case and the violence.Sisanda Nkoala, Author and Lecturer Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)
Nkoala adds that there seems to be a problematic tendency to include women who have temporary solutions in TV news, specifically only during 16 days of activism, and yet women with long-term solutions are ignored.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients
Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.Read More
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre
Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck
A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck.Read More
Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics
Numerous South African businesses including clothing and entertainment outlets will be offering wider discounts on their products.Read More
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3
Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.Read More
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.Read More
'We have a problem, we need to deal with it': How can we stop pit bull attacks?
South Africa has seen rising reports of pit bull attacks which have led to strong calls for the ban of the breed.Read More