'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
CAPE TOWN - A furore has erupted after a racist voice note on the current pit bull debate went viral.
The clip was posted on the Facebook page of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which has called for a ban on the ownership of pit bulls following a spate of attacks on humans, especially children.
RELATED: Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
A woman can be heard saying "What I say is, ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could and they get away with it."
"Ban them, kill them, shoot them, get rid of them because they are the problem... not pit bulls, not animals."
According to TimesLIVE, the recording was leaked from a Whatsapp group called “Pit bulls be my voice”.
RELATED: SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA
In an interview with Algoa FM News, SA Human Rights Commissioner André Gaum said the message "no doubt constitutes prima-facie hate speech of the worst possible kind".
"As a result, the Commission's Gauteng Provincial office is assessing the matter and a decision is pending as to either investigate it or take it to the Equality Court."
TimesLIVE also reports that the woman, who has now been identified, is blaming her tirade on her diabetes.
It quotes her as saying "when your sugar is out of whack, which happens quite often, you don’t think clearly, you can’t focus".
This has resulted in a further outcry on social media after legal journalist Karyn Maughan posted information about the symptoms a diabetic can experience and some tweeps interpreted this as an endorsement of the woman's utterances.
A bad diabetic low is like being drunk. You slur, sweat and become very disoriented and confused.' Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) November 25, 2022
That being said, like drunkenness, a low can intensify thoughts and emotions you already have.
You become more willing to express things you normally wouldn’t.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bartusp/bartusp2011/bartusp201100097/159520682-a-man-and-stamp-hate-speech.jpg
The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.Read More