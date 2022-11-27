Violent homes result in children internalising or even acting out the violence

Streaming issues? Report here
27 November 2022 3:12 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Domestic violence
Khosi Jiyane

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist - Khosi Jiyane about the effects of growing up in a violent home.

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist - Khosi Jiyane about the effects of growing up in a violent home.

There is a transgenerational effect of growing up in a violent home, cautions Jiyane.

And we need to be aware of the litany of adverse effects.

Becoming a parent is stretching yourself in perpetuity. It's saying it has transgenerational consequences.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

Jiyane explains the impact of violence on a child's development.

Because of the raapid neurological growth that happens in the child's brain, those experiences in our earliest years become significant, become in a sense the template of our psychological development because children absorb all those experiences... those become the foundational of the self that we become.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

Jiyane says in the absence of what is termed "corrective emotional experience", the violent experiences become internalised and "written and affirmed into a child's mind."

She also elaborates on the connection between a child's development and their attachment to a parent, guardian or family, regardless of the violence.

Our earliest developmental task and challenge as human beings from birth is to create a sense of safety - physical safety because at that point we are vulnerable, so we need those attachments to feel secure in the world, but equally tied to that is psychological and emotional safety.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

She further notes that the things that will happen in those early years will write themselves into a child's sense of safety in the world.

This is why even when parents or guardians may change their behaviour later on, those seeds have already been planted.

From sleep disorders to children later exhibiting similar violent behaviours they grew up experiencing - Jiyane says the consequences differ person to person.

She, however, notes that children learn through what they see, which becomes a template for when they grow up.

This says to them this is how relationships go, this is what you do.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full audio




