Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints
Bongani Bingwa spoke to National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) CEO Thirona Moodley.
Naptosa CEO, Thirona Moodley, said South Africa needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct.
We have to set precedent; we have to set harsh precedent in terms of setting examples.Thirona Moodley, Naptosa CEO
Teacher conduct is regulated, and accountability is enforceable and legislated by the Employment of Educators Act code of conduct.
Consequence management like deregistration from the South African Council for Educators (Sace) is one of the measures in place to hold unethical educators accountable for dismissible offences such as sexual assault against a learner or another educator.
However, due to the disconnect between legislation and implementation, a number of unscrupulous teachers slip through the cracks - she said.
There is a disjuncture in that the provinces that are finding these educators guilty are not reporting it to Sace.Thirona Moodley, Naptosa CEO
