WATCH: Teacher applies lotion on a young boy before he takes his school photo

28 November 2022 8:41 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Teacher
Kindergarten
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
lotion
picture day
school photo
photo

An American nursery school teacher has gone viral for applying lotion on a child just before they take a school photo.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The 22-year-old teacher uploaded a TikTok video of him preparing the child for the photo. He captioned it: ‘A black man with his black kindergarten class’.

There have been mixed reviews on the above, with some parents appreciative of the effort, while others were unhappy with the idea of lotion being applied to their child’s face without prior knowledge or consent.

@kthevocalist - Im giving him what I did have growing up 🥺🙏🏾 My boy Bryson ❤️ I’m also a wedding singer and A R&B ARTIST!! Follow the Link in my bio for all things K or check out my other videos on my page ❤️❤️ #teacher #blackboyjoy #explore #explorepage #educator #blackeducator #blm #blackboy #teacherlife #example ♬ Greatest Love of All - Whitney Houston

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




