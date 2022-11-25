New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Parenting & Parents: Children with learning difficulties & Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Karen Archer - Educational Psychologist
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:08
[PITCHED] Oil prices dip, rand weakens amid protests in China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 18:20
IN-STUDIO Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Owner of Sandton City, Liberty 2Degrees survives loadshedding and rocketing interest hikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amelia Beattie - CEO at Liberty Two Degrees
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Impossible Bosses - Secret Strategies To Deal With 8 Archetypal Managers by Rob Craig
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Craig - Co-Author of Impossible Bosses at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Mike Sharman, the founder of Retroviral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners. 28 November 2022 10:55 AM
Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abu... 28 November 2022 7:01 AM
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
View all Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government ActionSA has welcomed the withdrawal of another motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg mayor. 25 November 2022 3:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
Family matters: how can you work through resenting your child? Being a parent can be challenging for so many reasons and in some cases, parents may start to feel resentment towards their child. 28 November 2022 10:46 AM
WATCH: Boy signs a love song for his deaf mother A video of a young boy signing a love song for his mother has gone viral. 28 November 2022 10:03 AM
WATCH: Teacher applies lotion on a young boy before he takes his school photo An American nursery school teacher has gone viral for applying lotion on a child just before they take a school photo. 28 November 2022 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Travel
fiber_manual_record
Local

New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN

* 25 November 2022 1:39 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
#KZN
MEC Duma
Mkuze airport
tourism and business
New Mkuze airport
New Airport
EDTEA

The new airport, some 150km North of Richards Bay, will be able to handle aircraft carrying up to 100 passengers.

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Mr. Siboniso Duma officially handed over the Mkuze Airport to the uMkhanyakude District Municipality last week.

This gateway facility is expected to play a crucial role in reviving tourism for the remote region, making access to the local attractions significantly easier.

It will improve air connectivity through commercial airlines, which will increase the number of local and international tourists to the region. This airport will not only stimulate tourism but will drive more tourism product developments and job creation.

Siboniso Duma, MEC - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA)

In the longer term, we are planning an aerotropolis (airport city) around the airport, allowing for residential, business, leisure and retail, hospitality, and culture. The region also had 4000 hectares of arable land for agriculture which opened opportunities for agri-processing which would provide further opportunities for SMMEs

Siboniso Duma, MEC - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA)

The MEC said his Department had been in talks with potential airlines to service the area. Federal Airlines was reportedly the first to take up the opportunity. Fedair currently flies directly to the Phinda Game Reserve.

This is a great step forward in creating seamless accessibility to the area. The airline is extremely excited to pursue the opportunities that lie ahead, and we are looking at Easter 2023 to start a shuttle flight within the region.

Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

We are planning to fly from Nelspruit via Phinda to Mkuze. Also looking at Ulundi airport and connecting to Durban where the aircraft will overnight and repeat the stops in return to Nelspruit

Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

At first, there will be one flight a day. As demand rises, we will look at increasing frequencies with an option of adding additional aircraft. We believe the best way forward is to focus on international leisure inbound market and domestic travellers wanting to visit the region

Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

Werdmuller said Federal Airlines would be marketing this product to international buyers in 2022 already and would announce their fare structure once they had completed their feasibility study and consulted with the trade.

The upgrade of the Mkuze airport included resurfacing the 1,8 km runway, which is the second longest in the province, putting in a perimeter fence, and a new two-storey, 1100m thatch terminal building with a reception area, small conference/meeting rooms, car hire, a disabled lift, CCTV security, and a control tower.

Northern KwaZulu-Natal, which has the country's highest concentration of game reserves, is a popular destination for international tourists. On the day of the airport opening, there were five groups of international travellers – two from the Netherlands and three from Germany – were staying at Ghost Mountain Inn and another group travelling via Eswatini stopped over for lunch.




* 25 November 2022 1:39 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
#KZN
MEC Duma
Mkuze airport
tourism and business
New Mkuze airport
New Airport
EDTEA

More from Local

FILE: 702 and Eyewitness News celebrates their radio awards at Primedia broadcasting in Johannesburg Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.

Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards

28 November 2022 10:55 AM

Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints

28 November 2022 7:01 AM

Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bartusp/123rf.com

'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note

26 November 2022 6:58 PM

A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong

25 November 2022 4:56 PM

The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: andreypopov/123rf.com

What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients

25 November 2022 11:06 AM

Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre

25 November 2022 9:20 AM

Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of a woman sitting on a truck. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Woman risks her life sitting at the back of a moving truck

25 November 2022 8:15 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman sitting at the back of a moving heavy-duty delivery truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by SCREEN POST: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photograph-of-a-black-power-bank-10104600/

Black Friday: Consumers advised to spend on beneficial electronics

25 November 2022 6:31 AM

Numerous South African businesses including clothing and entertainment outlets will be offering wider discounts on their products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike

24 November 2022 7:32 PM

The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

Lifestyle

16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong

Local

Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints

Local

Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esidimeni family committee calls for legislative changes

28 November 2022 12:39 PM

EC woman (37) suffers fatal dog attack

28 November 2022 12:35 PM

CoCT offers motorists chance to clear traffic fines online

28 November 2022 11:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA