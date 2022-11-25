New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN





KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Mr. Siboniso Duma officially handed over the Mkuze Airport to the uMkhanyakude District Municipality last week.

This gateway facility is expected to play a crucial role in reviving tourism for the remote region, making access to the local attractions significantly easier.

It will improve air connectivity through commercial airlines, which will increase the number of local and international tourists to the region. This airport will not only stimulate tourism but will drive more tourism product developments and job creation. Siboniso Duma, MEC - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA)

In the longer term, we are planning an aerotropolis (airport city) around the airport, allowing for residential, business, leisure and retail, hospitality, and culture. The region also had 4000 hectares of arable land for agriculture which opened opportunities for agri-processing which would provide further opportunities for SMMEs Siboniso Duma, MEC - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA)

The MEC said his Department had been in talks with potential airlines to service the area. Federal Airlines was reportedly the first to take up the opportunity. Fedair currently flies directly to the Phinda Game Reserve.

This is a great step forward in creating seamless accessibility to the area. The airline is extremely excited to pursue the opportunities that lie ahead, and we are looking at Easter 2023 to start a shuttle flight within the region. Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

We are planning to fly from Nelspruit via Phinda to Mkuze. Also looking at Ulundi airport and connecting to Durban where the aircraft will overnight and repeat the stops in return to Nelspruit Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

At first, there will be one flight a day. As demand rises, we will look at increasing frequencies with an option of adding additional aircraft. We believe the best way forward is to focus on international leisure inbound market and domestic travellers wanting to visit the region Jason Werdmuller, Sales Manager - Federal Airlines Group Leisure

Werdmuller said Federal Airlines would be marketing this product to international buyers in 2022 already and would announce their fare structure once they had completed their feasibility study and consulted with the trade.

The upgrade of the Mkuze airport included resurfacing the 1,8 km runway, which is the second longest in the province, putting in a perimeter fence, and a new two-storey, 1100m thatch terminal building with a reception area, small conference/meeting rooms, car hire, a disabled lift, CCTV security, and a control tower.

Northern KwaZulu-Natal, which has the country's highest concentration of game reserves, is a popular destination for international tourists. On the day of the airport opening, there were five groups of international travellers – two from the Netherlands and three from Germany – were staying at Ghost Mountain Inn and another group travelling via Eswatini stopped over for lunch.