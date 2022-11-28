WATCH: Boy signs a love song for his deaf mother
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The boy is accompanied in song by his school and a live band, while he professes his love and appreciation for his mom.
The young man becomes emotional mid-delivery.
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
