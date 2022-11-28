Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards
Primedia Broadcasting scored big at the 12th South African Radio awards this past weekend taking home a total of 10 awards.
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.
947FM came out on top with Station of the Year award, while two-time winner and radio host Anele Mdoda received the Breakfast Show Presenter award.
Lastly from the 947 front, radio deejay, host and actress Thando Thabethe carried off the Afternoon Drive Presenter award.
702 broadcaster Mandy Weiner won the News and Actuality Show award for her show The Midday Report.
She described the win as rewarding and expressed gratitude for the effort her all-woman team makes to deliver stories.
Getting an award like this is great recognition from the industry, from our colleagues and it's fantastic for 702 and CapeTalk.Mandy Weiner, 702 broadcaster
EWN news anchor Sifiso Zulu said his News Bulletin Reader award does not solely belong to him but is for the entire Primedia team.
I am absolutely grateful for everybody at Primedia, everybody at Eyewitness News, especially the editorial team.Sifiso Zulu, EWN news anchor
Listen to the full audio above for more.
