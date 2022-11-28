Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Murderer Shoba denied leave to appeal conviction

28 November 2022 12:08 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba’s attempt to have his conviction and life sentence set aside has failed.

Shoba was found guilty in 2022 of orchestrating the murder of his 8-month pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule. The murder was particularly gruesome as Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The judge in the case, Stuart Wilson, put forward that there was insufficient grounds to grant Shoba's appeal.

So we cannot fault him for exercising these rights. Ours, as the State, is to continue convincing our courts that there was no reasonable prospects of success in a higher court.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

The court considered all evidentiary material that was placed before it and came to the right conclusion.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • The ANC members in Mangaung held parallel regional conferences ahead of the Free State conference next week.
  • The inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues.
  • The High Court in Gqeberha is currently hearing the application for leave to appeal by Shell set aside the decision to grant the right to perform seismic explorations.
  • Some members of civil society, led by the Azanian People's Organisation, stage a picket outside the home of a Benoni woman facing racism allegations.
  • Public service unions say they will strike again this week as the government refuses to meet their wage increase demands.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane updates media on applications- they say they will make room for late applications.
  • News24 continues with their investigations into the death of Babita Deokaran

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Murderer Shoba denied leave to appeal conviction




28 November 2022 12:08 PM
by Zaid Kriel

