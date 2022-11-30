Private partnerships are the bedrock of change in the manufacturing sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Harries Pancakes Pretoria
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Some of the most Christmassy destinations around the world
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Hlomla Dandala
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Africa Soul
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016 The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramap... 1 December 2022 5:34 PM
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the... 1 December 2022 4:29 PM
Govt to tighten regulations on scrap metal trade to curb theft and vandalism Sellers and buyers will need an electronic fund transfer (EFT) to show proof of purchase of metal products. 1 December 2022 10:09 AM
View all Local
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the... 1 December 2022 4:29 PM
Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office Ramaphosa is facing political uncertainty after Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case after a robbery at his farm in 2020. 1 December 2022 9:16 AM
Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state. 1 December 2022 6:11 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral. 1 December 2022 7:39 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Business
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season? Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation. 1 December 2022 9:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic. 1 December 2022 7:40 AM
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what t... 29 November 2022 5:56 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Private partnerships are the bedrock of change in the manufacturing sector

* 30 November 2022 5:29 AM
by tshegofatsoma
Tags:
National Treasury
Nedbank
Stats SA
Manufacturing
#EskomLoadShedding
2008 Financial Crisis
COVID-19
Amith Singh

In-depth understanding of the South African manufacturing industry and the right amount of financial aid can help revolutionise and grow the sector

South Africa’s manufacturing sector is the fourth largest industry in the country, contributing about 14% to SA’s overall gross domestic product (GDP). However, nuts and bolts have been out of place in the sector for a while, leaving the industry struggling to perform at optimal level.

The industry was left in an uphill battle since the start of load shedding in 2008, along with a global financial crisis at the time. Additionally, the continued use of imported goods weighed the sector down even more.

Years later, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, adding major inflation and supply chain disruptions to the already lengthy list of challenges. To top it off, Amith Singh, Nedbank National Manager for Manufacturing says the war between Russia and Ukraine would cause further issues in the industry.

However, according to the National Treasury’s paper titled, Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, released in 2019, it says: “Manufacturing is an engine of economic growth as industrial goods have a higher income elasticity of demand especially in world markets”.

This explains why manufacturing has been an important element in the development strategies of countries like Korea, China, and Japan — resulting in high levels of growth.

South Africa needs to kickstart its economy, which has been struggling to record meaningful growth since 2008. Load shedding and corruption are some of the factors that led to the South African economy’s downward spiral.

Considering this, “an expansion in manufacturing is more likely to lead to a dynamic profit–investment nexus and faster growth of GDP”, National Treasury says.

Singh explains that decreasing barriers to entry, and bringing back localisation can help the sector contribute to a higher GDP.

He says that despite these previous issues, the sector is at “quite an important pivotal stage presently”. He explains that despite all the challenges of the last two years.

We are at the stage where we are poised for growth, where we can own our rightful place on the global stage”.

Amith Singh, Nedbank National Manager: Manufacturing

A changing tide

In November, Stats SA revealed that manufacturing production increased by 2,9% in September 2022 compared with September 2021. The largest positive

contributions were made by motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment and the food and beverages.

Besides the overall bleak outlook of the industry, Singh says these statistics show that the sector is resilient and has adapted to volatility.

Nedbank Manufacturing delivers tailored solutions to companies operating in the manufacturing sector. With their in-depth knowledge and understanding of the sector, our specialist business managers simplify the complexities associated with financial decisions. If you want to hear more about how our tailored solutions can enable your business growth, contact us at manufacturing@nedbank.co.za or visit www.nedbank.co.za.




* 30 November 2022 5:29 AM
by tshegofatsoma
Tags:
National Treasury
Nedbank
Stats SA
Manufacturing
#EskomLoadShedding
2008 Financial Crisis
COVID-19
Amith Singh

Trending

DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai

Lifestyle

Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa confident in his caucus to evade impeachment, says spokespersn

2 December 2022 7:48 AM

Mkhwebane inquiry: witness denies PP made work environment dreadful

2 December 2022 7:31 AM

Ramaphosa should subject himself to impeachment process - Prof Pierre de Vos

1 December 2022 8:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA