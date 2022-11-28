Family matters: how can you work through resenting your child?





Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist, Nokubonga Ngubane about the cause of this resentment and how to overcome it.

Parents may feel resentment towards their child because of the circumstances of pregnancy and childbirth

To work through this anger the parent must understand the source said Ngubane

FILE: If a parent feels resentment towards a child, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can affect their development. Picture: Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

According to Ngubane, a parent can develop resentment for a number of reasons from the circumstances around the pregnancy and birth, to the way they are treated by the people around them after giving birth.

In the case of the mother, if she feels a lack of support or too many people are trying to tell her how to raise the child - Ngubane said this can cause her to undermine herself as a parent and this manifests as resentment.

She added that if the pregnancy or birth process is unplanned, a parent may experience grief over their circumstance and go through stages including anger and resentment.

If the parent or parents feel resentment towards a child, even if they do not say it, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can even affect their development.

That anger and resentment from the mother can impact the child, they tend to have low self-esteem; they tend to not be trusting and to not be trusting hinders their ability to form intimate relationships later on. Nokubonga Ngubane, clinical psychologist

In order to work through this feeling of anger so you can begin to bond with the child properly, Ngubane said it is important to understand where the anger is stemming from.

When you understand the context of the anger, then you know how to better deal with it. Nokubonga Ngubane, clinical psychologist

If this resentment is not worked through as a family, she said this can create a generational pattern of resentment and the family must come together to work through this pain.

In addition to this she said it is important for parents to reach out for support from friends, family, and their community to prevent this resentment and feeling of isolation before the child is born.

