Family matters: how can you work through resenting your child?
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist, Nokubonga Ngubane about the cause of this resentment and how to overcome it.
-
Parents may feel resentment towards their child because of the circumstances of pregnancy and childbirth
-
To work through this anger the parent must understand the source said Ngubane
According to Ngubane, a parent can develop resentment for a number of reasons from the circumstances around the pregnancy and birth, to the way they are treated by the people around them after giving birth.
In the case of the mother, if she feels a lack of support or too many people are trying to tell her how to raise the child - Ngubane said this can cause her to undermine herself as a parent and this manifests as resentment.
She added that if the pregnancy or birth process is unplanned, a parent may experience grief over their circumstance and go through stages including anger and resentment.
If the parent or parents feel resentment towards a child, even if they do not say it, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can even affect their development.
That anger and resentment from the mother can impact the child, they tend to have low self-esteem; they tend to not be trusting and to not be trusting hinders their ability to form intimate relationships later on.Nokubonga Ngubane, clinical psychologist
In order to work through this feeling of anger so you can begin to bond with the child properly, Ngubane said it is important to understand where the anger is stemming from.
When you understand the context of the anger, then you know how to better deal with it.Nokubonga Ngubane, clinical psychologist
If this resentment is not worked through as a family, she said this can create a generational pattern of resentment and the family must come together to work through this pain.
In addition to this she said it is important for parents to reach out for support from friends, family, and their community to prevent this resentment and feeling of isolation before the child is born.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/mother-scolding-teenage-daughter-using-phone-6957246/
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Boy signs a love song for his deaf mother
A video of a young boy signing a love song for his mother has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Teacher applies lotion on a young boy before he takes his school photo
An American nursery school teacher has gone viral for applying lotion on a child just before they take a school photo.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype?
When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom.Read More
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity
The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-leaning countries.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Bruce Lee may've died from hyponatremia: Why you should avoid overhydration
Almost 50 years after his death, scientists have concluded that prolific American actor and martial artist, Bruce Lee, may have died from drinking too much water.Read More