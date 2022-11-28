Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman

28 November 2022 7:22 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Mike Sharman
Retroviral
Other People's Money

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Mike Sharman is the founder of Retroviral, a creative advertising agency.

- Sharman was named one of the Mail & Guardian’s top 200 South Africans under 35 in 2013.

- He launched of Retroviral in 2010.

- The agency is responsible for brands such as Nando’s and Douwe Egberts.

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Instagram/@mikesharman.
Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Instagram/@mikesharman.

Named as one of the Mail & Guardian’s top 200 South Africans under 35 in 2013, Mike Sharman is the founder of Retroviral, one of the most influential advertising agencies on the African continent.

Retroviral is an award-winning agency, having won multiple awards under Sharman's leadership.

They're behind campaigns like My Kreepy Teacher which have gone viral on social media.

The more digital savvy we become, the more we crave human interaction. So you can't only interact with human beings on a digital level, you have to have some kind of emotional connection, and that comes through experiences.

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral

But what's been vital to ensuring his personal finances remain healthy, is being open and honest with his life partner.

Sharman says together with his with, and team of financial advisers, they plot and plan their financial future to ensure they're saving and investing enough for their children's future and their own retirement.

My wife and I are very transparent and open about the communication in terms of what we want to achieve as older adults. Do we want to pay for our kids weddings? Do we want to put them through university? Do we need to raise buck to out them through private school?

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral

We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money and what we want to achieve, and we work very closely with our financial advisors.

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral

Equipped with a BA Marketing Communications degree, Sharman had a vision to open his own agency, one that was different from any other.

He incorporated digital, public relations and activation as the core elements of the agency, which he's dubbed the 'Holy Trinity of Marketing thinking'.

Since Retroviral's inception in 2010, at least one of the brands represented by the agency has gone viral globally every year.

Brands represented by Retroviral include Nandos and Douwe Egberts.

I'm not a financial expert. I know the basics, but I need to work with a wingman/wingwoman to help me generate the best opportunities.

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral

Listen to the audio for more.




