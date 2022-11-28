



- The price of crude-oil fell on Monday to its lowest level in 2022.

- Protests in China against the country's strict zero-COVID policy have spooked the markets.

- At 12h10 GMT, the ZAR traded at 17.13 against the U.S. dollar.

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

The South African rand weakened on Monday as protests in China against the country's strict zero-covid spooked the markets.

By midday GMT, the rand traded at 17.13 against the U.S. dollar.

This also saw crude-oil prices also tumble to its lowest level in 2022.

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital says the reason for the markets reaction is because of the potential impact that unrest in China would have on the world's second-largest economy.

The recent oil price...has got a lot to do with China's Covid policies, and the fear and expectation that that's going to result in lower global GDP growth and lower oil demand. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital

The oil price is very volatile. It can move $5, $10, $15 over the course of a month. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital

China's been the major growth engine behind global 3-4% GDP growth, and growing 20-25% of the world's economy, and they've been growing at 5-6%. Suddenly if that core engine of the world's growth slows down to 2-3%...it slows global growth down considerably. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oil price dips, Rand weakens amid rare Covid-protests in China