How Sandton City survived despite the pandemic, loadshedding & interest hikes





- Loadshedding has forced Sandton City owners Liberty 2Degrees to budget for alternative fuel sources like diesel.

- Interest rate hikes have also had a negative impact on business.

- Despite the challenging financial situation in 2022, Liberty 2Degrees has managed to remain in business.

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

Activity at Sandton City Mall is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels as business appears to be returning to 'normal' again.

It's been a tough past two years for the business sector, particularly large shopping malls which were massively impacted by the covid lockdowns.

Consumer behaviour during the pandemic also saw the rise in online shopping, taking more people away from spending their money in the mall.

But the challenges of the pandemic appears to be almost over, as customer behaviour suggests people are returning to malls, despite the current challenging economic times.

The Covid-19 pandemic may appear to be over, but South Africans are now having to contend with rising food prices, increased fuel costs, interest rate hikes and loadshedding.

Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees says this has not kept people away.

Numbers have gone back to 2019, ahead of 2019's numbers. Customers are back and love being in our environment, but more importantly spending money there. Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees

Occupancy in our retail portfolio is around 98%, so around 2% vacancy. Occupancy levels that we are really pleased with. Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees

The cashflow hole in tenants businesses that they've experienced over the last few years have been severe,. We've tried to hold their hand an d step forward with them. Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees

