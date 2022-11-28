Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to educational psychologist, Karen Archer, about why teacher training is pivotal in identifying and empowering children with learning difficulties.
Archer says that a learning difficulty is any barrier that prevents learners from learning, and children may experience more than one barrier to learning in their life.
Archer elaborates on what a learning barrier is.
A specific learning disability is any kind of difficulty learning and using academic skills, and it has to have persisted for at least six months in order to get a diagnosis.Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist
She explains some of the signs that parents need to be on the lookout for.
Some of the things you may notice is inaccurate or slow word reading, difficulty understanding the meaning of what is read, difficulty with spelling, difficulties with written expression and difficulties with numbers and mathematical reasoning.Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist
Many of these things can be seen early according to Archer, with dyslexia in up to 15% of children. With dyscalculia, only 3-5% can have it, which makes it easier for parents to understand the probability.
Archer says that parents have to be the advocates for their children and that teachers also have other children to worry about, because they may overlook them.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
More from Local
To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.Read More
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng
Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.Read More
Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints
Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.Read More
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-based violence.Read More
New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN
The new airport, some 150km North of Richards Bay, will be able to handle aircraft carrying up to 100 passengers.Read More
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients
Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.Read More