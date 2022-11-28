Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to educational psychologist, Karen Archer, about why teacher training is pivotal in identifying and empowering children with learning difficulties.

Archer says that a learning difficulty is any barrier that prevents learners from learning, and children may experience more than one barrier to learning in their life.

Archer elaborates on what a learning barrier is.

A specific learning disability is any kind of difficulty learning and using academic skills, and it has to have persisted for at least six months in order to get a diagnosis. Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

She explains some of the signs that parents need to be on the lookout for.

Some of the things you may notice is inaccurate or slow word reading, difficulty understanding the meaning of what is read, difficulty with spelling, difficulties with written expression and difficulties with numbers and mathematical reasoning. Karen Archer, Educational Psychologist

Many of these things can be seen early according to Archer, with dyslexia in up to 15% of children. With dyscalculia, only 3-5% can have it, which makes it easier for parents to understand the probability.

Archer says that parents have to be the advocates for their children and that teachers also have other children to worry about, because they may overlook them.

