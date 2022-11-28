Drone for Xmas? The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great gift but it will cost you A LOT





- DJI is a brand which manufactures cameras and drones for use in different fields, like video production, enterprise or agriculture.

- The Mavic Air 2 is DJI's mid-tier entry in its small, folding drone series.

- The DJI Mavic Air 2 drone retails in the region of R20 000.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 will take your content creation to the next level with it's highly intelligent features like FocusTrack, SmartPhoto, and QuickShots.

Shoot in stunning 8K Hyperlapse videos, you'll get a 34-minute max flight time with this state of the art, small foldable drone.

It comes highly recommended by Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios, but this nifty gadget will cost you about R20 000.

The DJI Mavic Air 2, which I have to say is a spectacular device...it's a lot more user friendly and easy to use than anything I've used before. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

It costs about R20 000, or just over that. And having flown it and recorded the video and having found out how easy fly. For the non-drone flyers, this is what's fantastic. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

When you fly off, it gives you a little map to see where you are. it shows you a little drone...you get this tiny vision off the camera of what you see down there. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

