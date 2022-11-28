How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng





John Perlman spoke to associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee, and the chief of staff for the Tshwane Mayor, Jordan Griffiths, about how unstable coalitions impact citizens.

Cities in Gauteng have struggled with unstable coalition governments .

This can impact the ability of mayors to approve legislative reports.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

According to Haffajee, in the major cities of Gauteng, we have seen a sort of "musical mayors" where administrations are constantly changing.

Griffiths said that this instability could make it very difficult for executive mayors to facilitate change or make necessary decisions.

One of the challenges when you do not have a stable coalition, particularly in the council chamber… it becomes very difficult to approve legislative reports. Jordan Griffiths, chief of staff for Tswane Mayor

He added that this forces the political office to have a higher level of operational involvement and more work on the ground than they should be doing.

Ideally in any government, your bureaucracy must be strong so that if political leadership comes and goes, the core work of administration carries on. Jordan Griffiths, chief of staff for Tswane Mayor

At a local government level, he said basic service delivery should not be political but weak administration is forcing politicians to take this more active role to ensure it continues.

