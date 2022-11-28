How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng
John Perlman spoke to associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee, and the chief of staff for the Tshwane Mayor, Jordan Griffiths, about how unstable coalitions impact citizens.
-
Cities in Gauteng have struggled with unstable coalition governments.
-
This can impact the ability of mayors to approve legislative reports.
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been subjected to a number of motions of no confidence since being elected. Picture: Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
According to Haffajee, in the major cities of Gauteng, we have seen a sort of "musical mayors" where administrations are constantly changing.
Griffiths said that this instability could make it very difficult for executive mayors to facilitate change or make necessary decisions.
One of the challenges when you do not have a stable coalition, particularly in the council chamber… it becomes very difficult to approve legislative reports.Jordan Griffiths, chief of staff for Tswane Mayor
He added that this forces the political office to have a higher level of operational involvement and more work on the ground than they should be doing.
Ideally in any government, your bureaucracy must be strong so that if political leadership comes and goes, the core work of administration carries on.Jordan Griffiths, chief of staff for Tswane Mayor
At a local government level, he said basic service delivery should not be political but weak administration is forcing politicians to take this more active role to ensure it continues.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government
ActionSA has welcomed the withdrawal of another motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg mayor.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert
There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects
Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
More from Local
To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.Read More
Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert
Parenting is challenging and identifying the correct spaces for your children to succeed in the world, is not always easy or applicable to every child, however, the collaboration of parents and teachers can find solutions to barriers to learning.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.Read More
Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints
Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.Read More
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-based violence.Read More
New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN
The new airport, some 150km North of Richards Bay, will be able to handle aircraft carrying up to 100 passengers.Read More
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients
Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead.Read More