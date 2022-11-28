To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen
John Perlman spoke to founder of MatrixMen, Martin Pelders, about whether he believes that this will actually fix the problem.
Pelders said that men need safe spaces to express emotions, so they do not react with violence.
He stated that engaging men on violence against women would not fix the problem.
Pelders said that the narrative that we need to engage with men about abuse is one that has been around for a long time and has not done anything to fix the problems in society.
We have been singing the same tune for decades and nothing has changed.Martin Pelders, MatrixMen
He argued that we need to change the narrative and focus on the needs and mental health of men in order to ensure that they have safe spaces in society to heal.
I have dealt with many guys that have beaten their wives and I have not met one who wants to do it. The problem is he just does not know how to manage his anger.Martin Pelders, MatrixMen
He added that men need to be raised to have a better EQ, so they do not lash out in anger when they get older.
In addition to this, he said that violence and sexual abuse against men was an issue that was not looked at enough and the male victims did not have a space to heal.
