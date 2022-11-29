Ramaphosa may be able to slow down the ANC's decline - analyst





John Perlman speaks to Sam Mkokeli, columnist for the Financial Mail and Business Day.

As the African National Congress (ANC)'s elective conference draws closer, questions about how delegates are likely to vote are rising.

The party announced the names of candidates for its top six position last week, with party president Cyril Ramaphosa leading the presidential nominations with 2,037 branch nominations. His rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, trails behind with 916 nominations.

The leading candidate for party deputy president was Paul Mashatile, who secured 1,791 nominations while his rivals Ronald Lamola secured 427 and Oscar Mabuyane 397.

The elected leaders will lead the party in the all-important 2024 national elections. The party saw a decline in support during the 2021 local government.

Sam Mkokeli, columnist for theFinancial Mail and Business Day said that one of the reasons people supported Ramaphosa was his appeal on the ballot in national elections.

So, whatever his problems and how disappointing he may have been in his first term, people will weigh up what may happen in 2024. They think, if you put him on, the ANC's decline, you slow it down. So, if you put anybody else there, you might have the ANC falling in the 30%, 35%. But Cyril still gives you a chance, even if the ANC falls in the 40s. Sam Mkokeli, columnist for the Financial Mail and Business Day

Ramaphosa is not without competition though, as former health minister Zweli Mkhize secured 916 nominations for the position of party president.

Zwewli Mkhize's campaign has struggled. He gets one vote out of three and Cyril takes two out of three in the branch nominations. Anything is possible in politics so, theoretically, he stands a chance. He is going to be on the ballot. Sam Mkokeli, columnist for the Financial Mail and Business Day

Among those vying for top six a leadership position in December, is ANC national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu. Mkokeli says Sisulu has not built a strong constituency.

She has been campaigning for 10 years now for the position. I have followed her around in rallies in Limpopo. She's struggling to build a base of politicians that can rally around and help. Sam Mkokeli, columnist for the Financial Mail and Business Day

The party will elect its new leadership in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, in mid-December.

