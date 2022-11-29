Janusz Walus' lawyers demand he be deported to Poland amid safety risks
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Julian Knight - an attorney from Julian Knight and Associates - about the parole release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus.
The lawyer representing Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus, Julian Knight, believes his client has a right to be deported to Poland - his country of birth.
Knight expressed concern about the safety of Walus ahead of his parole release from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Knight said that it is unlawful for Motsoaledi to have granted his client residency.
The announcement by that minister to grant a status which is to serve in parole and in my view, his decision is unlawful. I think that the only way forward is to be deported and why make separate rules for Walus when in other offenders who are in this country without residence status are deported?Julian Knight, Attorney - Julian Knight and Associates
Not if he is deported and if he remains here, there is going to be a problem with security.Julian Knight, Attorney - Julian Knight and Associates
Chris Hani's widow Limpho was furious following the Constitutional Court ruling for the parole release of Walus saying that karma will haunt Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort
The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas.Read More
WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce
A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom.Read More
Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche
A well-known app for load shedding and community updates called 'EskomSepush' is used dominantly by the syndicates.Read More
To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.Read More
Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert
Parenting is challenging and identifying the correct spaces for your children to succeed in the world, is not always easy or applicable to every child, however, the collaboration of parents and teachers can find solutions to barriers to learning.Read More
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng
Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.Read More
Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints
Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.Read More
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More