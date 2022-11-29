Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche
Bongani Bingwa spoke to investigative journalist Jana Marx and South African Police Service Lyttleton spokesperson Captain Dave Miller.
A grim discovery of criminal syndicates using social media to lure children into illicit drug trading has been unmasked.
This is according to investigative journalist Jana Marx, who said that children under the age of 12 were used as drug mules for distribution.
Investigative television programme Carte Blanche reported that the syndicates were dominating in Centurion and Pretoria.
Marx told 702's Bongani Bingwa how the criminal syndicates lure children using social media.
The moment you become part of the group; you realise that there are now people advertising drugs to you. They lure this child in, invite them to a party... they would be popped with alcohol, sexually violated and when they wake up the next morning, they would be recruited as mules.Jana Marx, Investigative journalist
They just want to hook the child with drugs so they can recruit that child to become a drug mule and the only way to repay them is to get clients.Jana Marx, Investigative journalist
Joining the conversation, Captain Miller said that the drug syndicate used e-hailing transport to distribute to their clients.
E-hailing system is now used by the syndicates to deliver drugs... unfortunately, it is difficult to prosecute a child.”Dave Miller, Spokesperson - SAPS Lyttleton
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
