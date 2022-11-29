WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist
Today at 16:20
Green Hydrogen Summit: Green Hydrogen in South Africa Overview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jonathan Debasc, Managing Director Thermal and Supply from ENGIE
Today at 16:50
Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry in Parliament Wrap of the day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Identifying the gaps that exist between small businesses and young talent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi - Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Today at 18:09
STATS SA: Unemployment at lowest level since first quarter of 2021 as some sectors created jobs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:12
The potential unraveling of the old order in the global oil market as Western Countries try to sanction Russia's oil
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jenny Erskine - Deloitte Africa Oil & Gas Leader
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
SA Innovation: The world-first tech-enabled diabetes care
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Zetu Damane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - “keep your powder dry” …why you should have cash in hand waiting in the side lines.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Spencer-Young - Author of The Secrets of Business Performance and Value Creation and Lecture of business finance at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Latest Local
Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas. 29 November 2022 9:57 AM
WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom. 29 November 2022 9:50 AM
Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche A well-known app for load shedding and community updates called 'EskomSepush' is used dominantly by the syndicates. 29 November 2022 9:36 AM
The Midday Report Express: Blow to suspended Public Protector's case All the news you need to know. 29 November 2022 12:35 PM
Ramaphosa may be able to slow down the ANC's decline - analyst Political analyst Sam Mkokeli gives some insight into how the ANC's leadership race stacks after the candidates for the top six po... 29 November 2022 3:44 AM
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run. 28 November 2022 3:14 PM
'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money... 28 November 2022 7:22 PM
How Sandton City survived despite the pandemic, loadshedding & interest hikes Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees. 28 November 2022 6:51 PM
Drone for Xmas? The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great gift but it will cost you A LOT Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 28 November 2022 6:21 PM
Back to reality: Can your boss demand that you return to the office? With the world opening up again after the COVID-19 pandemic set it alight, many employees are gradually returning to offices. 29 November 2022 1:28 PM
'Our lives are not our jobs': How you can free yourself from workplace anxiety We spend a significant portion of our lives at work, so when we are faced with workplace anxiety it can become difficult to functi... 29 November 2022 11:39 AM
Heading to Cape Town? Here are 5 tourist attractions you have to visit Cape Town offers endless attraction options for tourists and locals to experience, from blue oceans to our beautiful table top mou... 28 November 2022 2:10 PM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
Local

WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce

29 November 2022 9:50 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Classroom
hot dog
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the girl is seen eating a sausage roll and before each bite, pours the sauce on it.

Some people in the comment section applauded the girl for maintaining her taste buds even in a comprising area.

@.arnette suid africa 🤘🏼@simoné_vd ♬ original sound - arnette.show

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




© luckybusiness/123rf.com

Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort

29 November 2022 9:57 AM

The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas.

Copyright: Daniel Kaesler/123rf

Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche

29 November 2022 9:36 AM

A well-known app for load shedding and community updates called 'EskomSepush' is used dominantly by the syndicates.

Picture: Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus/Screenshot.

Janusz Walus' lawyers demand he be deported to Poland amid safety risks

29 November 2022 8:03 AM

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi granted residency to Walus to serve his parole in South Africa.

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen

28 November 2022 3:31 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert

28 November 2022 3:26 PM

Parenting is challenging and identifying the correct spaces for your children to succeed in the world, is not always easy or applicable to every child, however, the collaboration of parents and teachers can find solutions to barriers to learning.

Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng

28 November 2022 3:14 PM

Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run.

FILE: 702 and Eyewitness News celebrates their radio awards at Primedia broadcasting in Johannesburg Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.

Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards

28 November 2022 10:55 AM

Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints

28 November 2022 7:01 AM

Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.

@ bartusp/123rf.com

'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note

26 November 2022 6:58 PM

A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

